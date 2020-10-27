Ekinops OneOS6-LIM Certified on Verizon Wireless Network Together with Lanner 1515 Whitebox Solution

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading provider of open, future-proof and flexible networking solutions to service providers and telecom operators, today announces the certification of the Ekinops OneOS6-LIM (Operating System and software Local Infrastructure Manager), with the Lanner NCA-1515/L-1515 on the Verizon Wireless Network. The certification under the Verizon Wireless Open Development Initiative (ODI) program allows a product to connect to the Verizon Wireless Network.

The Lanner and Ekinops bundled solution will allow Service Providers and Managed Service Providers in the USA to offer new universal CPE (uCPE) use cases and services to their customers with the assurance that the combination will operate smoothly on Verizon's network. In addition to the Ekinops performance-enhancing embedded services, the solution provides an open, multi-vendor environment with LTE access and reliable mobile connectivity at the network edge.

OneOS6-LIM is the Ekinops modular NFVi (Network Functions Virtualization infrastructure) solution enabling a full range of built-in software services, such as routing, SD-WAN and security as well as any of Ekinops' VNFs (Virtual Network Functions) or certified third-party VNFs. Fully open, supporting network automation and programmability, OneOS6-LIM transforms the Lanner white-box appliance into a multi-service, highly scalable, high performance virtualization platform. The platform provides an optimal software and hardware combination maximizing performance and minimizing CAPEX and OPEX for virtual deployments.

With the optional Ekinops SD-WAN Xpress software, the system truly delivers a multi-tier, multi-tenant service, providing a simple and secured software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) targeted at SMEs or branches of large enterprises.

"Completing Verizon Wireless Open Development certification marks a key milestone in the commercialization of our OneOS6-LIM software in North America," said Kevin Antill, Ekinops' group vice president of sales for North America. "This means Verizon, Verizon Partners, and US Service Providers can offer a very cost-effective white-box bundle to support new services for enterprise digital transformation and Verizon LTE access."

The newly Verizon-certified solutions provide the hardware platform for enabling mobile connectivity at the network edge, opening the door for system integrators to deliver robust performance, carrier-grade reliability and future-proof connectivity to meet the application-centric demands of next-generation communications.

"The Verizon certification on the Lanner/Ekinops bundle not only ensures the overall solution reliability, but mostly it helps customers to improve their time to market", said Sven Freudenfeld, CTO of Lanner Telecom Applications Business Unit.

Having passed the strict certification requirements of Verizon Wireless Open Development, the Lanner Ekinops bundle is now available for purchase and integration into applications destined for deployment on the Verizon Wireless network. Verizon customers can visit the OD Device showcase page to confirm certification. https://opendevelopment.verizonwireless.com/device-showcase/device/12677

