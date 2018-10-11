Ekinops: Preliminary Discussions With Nokia Corporation Regarding a Possible Acquisition of Alcatel Submarine Networks

PARIS, October 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Following press reports on a potential financial transaction involving EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators, the company confirms that it has initiated preliminary discussions with Nokia Corporation regarding a possible acquisition of Alcatel Submarine Networks.

There is no certainty at this stage that these discussions can lead to any agreement or any operation.

Ekinops will comply with its legal and regulatory communications obligations and will not make any further comments thereon unless these discussions result in an agreement or are discontinued.

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. It does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for or to sell securities of Ekinops.

About EKINOPS

Ekinops is a leading provider of open and fully interoperable Layer 1, 2 and 3 solutions to service providers around the world. Our programmable and highly scalable solutions enable the fast, flexible and cost-effective deployment of new services for both high-speed, high-capacity optical transport as well as virtualization-enabled managed enterprise services.

Our product portfolio consists of two highly complementary product sets. One, marketed under the Ekinops 360 brand name, provides a single, fully integrated platform for metro, regional, and long-haul applications. The other, marketed under the OneAccess brand name, provides a wide choice of physical and virtualized deployment options for Layer 2 and Layer 3 network functions.

As service providers embrace SDN and NFV deployment models, Ekinops' solutions enable them to deploy today in the knowledge that they can seamlessly migrate to an open virtualized delivery model at a time of their choosing.

A global organization, with operations in 4 continents; Ekinops (EKI) - a public company traded on the Euronext Paris exchange - is headquartered in Lannion, France, and Ekinops Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is incorporated in the USA.

