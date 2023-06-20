Ekinops Provides Direct Routing Voice and Security Capabilities to Microsoft Teams Customers from the Azure Marketplace

PARIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), specialist in Enterprise connectivity solutions, announces that its ONEvSBC (Session Border Controller) is now available on the Microsoft Azure marketplace. Telecom service providers can benefit from designing their voice services based on Ekinops' powerful and scalable virtual SBC hosted on Azure.

With the powerful cloud computing capabilities of Azure, voice service providers can enjoy lightning-fast performance, scalability, and continuous availability as well as lower CAPEX for a faster Go-To-Market.

ONEvSBC is a multi-tenant virtual SBC, designed to help carriers create voice services for enterprises and organizations of all sizes which securely streamline operations and increase efficiency:

ONEvSBC is a Microsoft-certified SBC for Teams Direct Routing. It involves hosted Azure services and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) for a smooth migration to Teams phone system services.

Wherever it is hosted (Microsoft AppSources or Azure Marketplace), ONEvSBC can perform security functions, interoperability mediation in the network and improve quality of experience.

ONEvSBC is a Virtual Network Function (VNF) built based on Ekinops OneOS6 rich and open software solution enabling a full range of built-in software services.

"Making our ONEvSBC available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace helps Service Providers to move to the cloud quickly and easily," said Sylvain Quartier, Vice President of Marketing and Product Strategy for Access at Ekinops. "They can now offer SBC services to Enterprise directly from Azure, making the deployment efficient, fast and secured."

