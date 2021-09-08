Ekinops Selected by Slovak Telekom to Upgrade its Network Access Solution

PARIS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading network access and virtualization specialist, today announces that it has been selected by Slovak Telekom, a Deutsche Telekom Group member, to deliver an enhanced and future-proof network access solution.

Slovak Telekom is upgrading its legacy symmetrical DSL network utilizing Ekinops' ONE521 router, a powerful platform for reliable and effective connectivity that combines a DSL modem, a Fiber port and LTE as an option. Slovak Telekom can now benefit from this remotely provisioned router based on the unique OneOS6 operating system. The OneOS6 software offers as standard a broad set of network access features, and also supports advanced VPN, SD-WAN and a Microsoft® Direct Routing certified session border controller. The solution enables Slovak Telekom to easily expand its service portfolio and handle increasing connectivity demands (from DSL to Fiber) without changing hardware.

"We were familiar with Ekinops' strong technical capabilities and personalized, collaborative approach following its close work with other Deutsche Telekom group members," commented Jozef Lachkovic, Director of Technology Transformation and Optimization at Slovak Telekom. "These qualities have been central to this project's success. Highly responsive and agile, Ekinops has delivered a flexible, open and cost-effective solution that aligns with our needs today and in the future."

"Slovak Telekom's commitment to innovation has driven it to look beyond off-the-shelf solutions and work with Ekinops to purpose-design its DSL infrastructure upgrade in line with its long-term network strategy," says Frank Dedobbeleer, Group Vice President of Sales for EMEA & APAC at Ekinops. "Thanks to the close work between our technical teams, we have delivered a modern solution that gives back control to Slovak Telekom. Ekinops offers simple and flexible management of consumer connectivity demands combined with the power to scale offerings and connect to fiber at a pace dictated by customers. All, crucially, without the cost and technical complexity of additional hardware."

