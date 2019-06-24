Ekinops Speeds Up Ethernet Business Connectivity With CETIN in Czech Republic

PARIS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris: EKI) (FR0011466069), a leading provider of open and fully interoperable Layer 1, 2 and 3 solutions to network operators, has enabled Ceská Telekomunikacní Infrastruktura (CETIN) owner of the largest telecommunications network in the Czech republic, to extend the market for high speed business connectivity, by introducing access equipment that both accelerates and extends the reach of Ethernet services delivered over existing copper plant.

In an industry first, CETIN can now offer business grade standardized and high-speed Ethernet over VDSL2 as a wholesale service to any service provider. A unique combination of features explains CETIN's choice for Ekinops access equipment.

One of the key features is the device's ability to utilize the combination of two copper pairs to maintain greater bandwidth on longer loops than non-bonded VDSL2. This broadens the addressable market for Ethernet over VDSL2 (since the service can now support businesses that are further away from the DSLAM).

By offering Ethernet to service providers, there is no longer the need for time consuming and complex testing and certification procedures of DSL access equipment.

CETIN selected the OneAccess OneOS6 based ONE521 access device because it supports advanced Layer 2 Carrier Ethernet features. The device is also software upgradable to support an extensive Layer 3 feature set as well as a session border controller.

The chosen platform referenced as the "ONE521 AV2d Gb5T/b" with bonded VDSL is based on the latest Broadcom's BCM63138 chipset offering support for ADSL2+, VDSL2 up to Profile 35b and bonded VDSL2 annex b, also known as VDSL over ISDN.

"This is a win for everyone," comments Frank Dedobbeleer, VP Group Sales EMEA & APAC, Ekinops. "Our technology enables CETIN to wholesale an Ethernet over VDSL2 service that goes faster and further than ever before. This will enable local carriers to deliver fiber-like connectivity to business customers at a fraction of the conventional cost. This is another great example of how Ekinops' innovation in network access devices doesn't just solve problems for operators, it creates real business opportunities."

"We have always been impressed with Ekinops' ability to deliver smart technical solutions to real-world problems," comments Vladimír Fabini, Head of Development of Access Network Technologies, Ceská Telekomunikacní Infrastruktura. "The launch of our wholesale Ethernet over VDSL2 package will enable our service provider customers to broaden the market for high-speed SME business connectivity and deliver real business benefits to companies right across our country."

The ONE521 is part of a new iteration of the OneAccess branded access platforms to run on OneOS6, the firm's flexible and virtualization-ready operating system. The combination of next generation fiber and VDSL technologies and OneOS6 allows operators to retain maximum flexibility and choice over how they deliver these high-speed services and network functions to their customers.

For more information, visit www.ekinops.com

About Ceská Telekomunikacní Infrastruktura

Česká telekomunikační infrastruktura a.s. (CETIN) owns and operates the largest telecommunications network in the Czech Republic, covering the entire geographic territory of the nation. We are an autonomous wholesaler and completely independent. Our philosophy is to provide open access to the network, offering fair and equal conditions to all operators. As the owner and operator of the largest telecommunications network in the country, we are always here for you and your customers.

