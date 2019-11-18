EKINOPS to Showcase Joint SD-WAN Proof of Concept at MEF 2019 Together With TELUS and Inmanta

PARIS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069), a leading provider of open, future-proof and fully flexible network solutions to service providers, has been selected by MEF to participate in the sixth annual MEF 3.0 PoC Showcase at leading industry conference, MEF19, which is taking place from 18 to 22 November 2019 in Los Angeles.

The innovative Proof of Concept (PoC), 'Multi-Domain Orchestration of MPLS, SD-WAN and Cloud Services,' is one of only 15 to be chosen and will be delivered together with Canadian operator, TELUS, and Inmanta, a provider of orchestration for end-to-end automation. It will demonstrate how Ekinops' technology can be leveraged for the end-to-end orchestration of virtualized services across multiple network domains, including MPLS, Cloud and SD-WAN.

For the PoC, Ekinops' uCPE (named OneAccess OVP) loaded with OneAccess OneOS6 operating system supporting virtualization, will be used as a platform to host virtualized SD-WAN Edge, SD-WAN Gateway and MPLS Edge. The orchestration setup leverages the principles laid out in the MEF's Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) framework and demonstrates the end-to-end orchestration of a service encompassing SD-WAN, MPLS and Cloud domains. Special attention is also given to the dynamic service modification capabilities in response to Service Level Agreement (SLA) breaches detected by various service monitoring systems in the service chain. And finally, the PoC also implements the automated access to applications in a hybrid public/private cloud environment.

Philippe Moulin, Chief Operating Officer in charge of Access Products and Services at Ekinops, said: "We are excited to be working with TELUS and Inmanta to unveil a real-world application of how our technology is enabling software-defined and virtualized services. Operators want to remain in control as they future-proof their services across business lines. Implementing systems like our OneAccess OneOS6 software suite will help them to continue delivering for their customers and develop new services as they gradually migrate to a fully virtualized environment."

Ekinops has also been shortlisted for the Technology Solutions Award, at the 2019 MEF Awards, which take place during the conference. The shortlist shows recognition of Ekinops' Virtual Network Functions (VNF)-based business services enablement through its OneAccess OVP and its OneOS6 software suite, which has been designed to enable operators to take charge of their migration to virtualized services, free from vendor lock-in and at a pace they dictate.

