EL AL Israel Airlines Goes Full Fleet with Viasat High-Speed Internet; Airline Plans to Outfit all Widebody and Narrowbody Aircraft with Viasat's Latest In-Flight Connectivity Systems

TEL AVIV, Israel and CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EL AL Israel Airlines, the national air carrier of Israel, and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced they expanded their successful relationship, adding the Boeing 777 widebody fleet to the mix of EL AL aircraft with Viasat's equipment for high-speed in-flight connectivity (IFC). In addition to the Boeing 777 fleet, Viasat equipment currently powers the connectivity experience across EL AL's Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Boeing 737-900 and part of Boeing 737-800 aircraft. EL AL plans to have all widebody aircraft equipped with Viasat's latest generation IFC solution and all narrow-body fleet equipped with Viasat's in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) offering. EL AL expects to have the majority of its fleet connected with the Viasat service by the end of 2020.

"EL AL takes great pride in being an innovative airline, and they continue to push the in-flight connectivity boundaries," said Don Buchman, vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation, Viasat. "EL AL was first to launch Viasat's fast IFC service in Europe and the Middle East; first to deploy high-speed internet on transatlantic flights using the advanced ViaSat-2 satellite; and are now the first airline to bring IFC to the Boeing 777 aircraft for global routes before the launch of our ViaSat-3 satellite constellation. Enabling high-speed, high-quality internet to their full fleet confirms their dedication to bring customers and crew fast, reliable connectivity service—no matter where they fly."

The Viasat in-flight Wi-Fi service offers an at-home or office experience in the sky, keeping flight crews connected for enhanced passenger service and enabling passengers using smartphones, tablets or laptop computers the ability to browse websites, connect to email and instant messaging, use apps and social networks and to stream music and/or films when in-flight.

Nimrod Borovitz, vice president, Strategy and Business Development at EL AL Israel Airlines Ltd. commented, "We have a vision to serve our passengers and crew members with high-speed, reliable, enriching experiences when flying to and from major global destinations. We've enjoyed a partnership with Viasat, and are excited to have all of our aircraft supported by ViaSat-3—as we believe this will help us realize our vision to make our fleet fully connected. Our ongoing in-flight Wi-Fi investments will enable over time the more than 5 million passengers we fly annually to enjoy the internet how it's supposed to be: great, engaging and available."

Today, EL AL offers three in-flight Wi-Fi packages—Basic, Social and Business—which can be purchased during the flight through the EL AL Wi-Fi portal via credit card or EL AL Matmid Club points.

EL AL Israel Airlines Ltd. is the National Air Carrier of Israel. EL AL carries about 5 million passengers a year. The Company operates flights to 36 direct destinations around the world and many other destinations by means of codeshare agreements with other airlines. The airline currently operates 42 aircraft.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements about the service experience; the capabilities and performance of the Viasat in-flight internet equipment; the timing to connect the full EL AL fleet, the satellites used to provide the service, and the expected global capacity gains that will be provided by future Viasat satellites. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2019 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

