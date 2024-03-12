EL BANDIDO YANKEE AND DEE JAY SILVER PARTNER TO TAKE TEQUILA TO FANS FOR 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with renowned music personality Dee Jay Silver for a series of signature events, concerts, and appearances throughout 2024.

This unique partnership brings together the authentic spirit of El Bandido Yankee Tequila, known for its award winning, verified additive-free expressions that are "So Smooth, It's Criminal" with the dynamic and energetic presence of Dee Jay Silver, one of the most acclaimed and top touring DJ, remixers and producers in the industry today.

Prepare to "Break Out the Bandido" with an unforgettable fusion of ultra premium Tequila and pulsating beats as El Bandido Yankee Tequila and Dee Jay Silver join forces to create memorable experiences at various music venues, festivals and events across the country. From exclusive tequila tastings to high-energy concerts, fans can anticipate an immersive blend of music and spirits at each and every event.

"We are thrilled to align with Dee Jay Silver, a true maestro in the world of music, to bring the synergy of top tier entertainment and the best tequila to our audience," said Jim Bob Morris, co-founder at El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company. "This partnership adds to the already strong presence for our brand with fans and the music industry."

Dee Jay Silver, known for his electrifying performances alongside some of the biggest names in music expressed his excitement about the collaboration. "Really excited to be a part of the El Bandido family! We've been working on this partnership for a while now and can't wait to spread the word of El Bandido Yankee to the world!"

Stay tuned for announcements of specific events and concert dates, where fans can indulge in the ultimate fusion of El Bandido Yankee Tequila's Criminally Smooth flavor and the infectious beats of Dee Jay Silver. This partnership promises to set new standards for entertainment and spirits in 2024.

About El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company:

Founded in 2020 by Former NFL player and diverse business leader Jim Bob Morris and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company boasts three award winning expressions, with their verified additive free Blanco, Reposado and Anejo. El Bandido Yankee is made in the highlands of Jalisco Mexico with 100% Blue Weber Agave and oxygenated for maximum smoothness at the historic El Viejito distillery, led by groundbreaking female Master Distiller Karina Rojo. For more information on events, recipes and retail locations go to www.elbandidoyankee.com

About Dee Jay Silver:

First DJ ever signed to a major Nashville Record Label, RCA Nashville. Dee Jay Silver has been a top touring DJ/remixer/producer for the past 15 years, having played in premier venues in virtually every major market in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada and with many of the biggest names in music, including Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Pitbull, Eric Church, Luke Combs and many more. For additional information on Dee Jay Silver go to https://www.deejaysilver.com

