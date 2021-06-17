El Camino Health Deploys Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Van With Help From Google

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health today announced it has launched an initiative to bring COVID-19 vaccines where they are needed most in Santa Clara County using a new mobile vaccination van. Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for a free vaccine at any of the mobile events.

"Santa Clara County already ranks highly in California for COVID-19 vaccination rates, but we know it's our job to support public health by making sure every single eligible person has easy and free access to this life-saving vaccine," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health. "By getting out and meeting community members in more convenient settings, we're continuing to push through barriers that might prevent someone from getting vaccinated."

El Camino Health's new specialized vaccination van safely stores and transports vaccines, supplies and the IT equipment required for vaccine clinics. Appointments are not necessary for mobile vaccination events, and the van will hold two events in each location to ensure first and second doses are properly distributed.

The new vaccination effort is supported in part thanks to funding from Google.org .

"We're proud to support El Camino Health's efforts in increasing access to COVID-19 vaccines throughout Santa Clara County," said Javier González, Google's head of California local government affairs. "Throughout the pandemic, we've been working to support our community; initiatives like this are crucial to ending the pandemic and helping us recover more quickly."

Following are details for all upcoming mobile vaccination events open to anyone eligible for the vaccine:

Egan Junior High School

Address: 100 W. Portola Avenue, Los Altos, CA 94022

First doses: Completed on June 8



Second doses: June 29 , from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Community Services Agency in Mountain View

Address: 204 Stierlin Road, Mountain View, CA 94043

First doses: Completed on June 15



Second doses: July 6 , from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monta Loma Elementary School

Address: 460 Thompson Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94043

First doses: June 17 , from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, from

Second doses: July 8 , from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West Valley Community Services

10104 Vista Dr, Cupertino , 95014

First doses: June 18 , from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

, from

Second doses: July 9 , from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District

Address: 1299 Bryant Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040

First doses: June 22 , from noon to 4 p.m.

, from

Second doses: July 13 , from noon to 4 p.m.

Jose Antonio Vargas Elementary School

Address: 220 N. Whisman Road, Mountain View, CA 94043

First doses: June 24 , from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, from

Second doses: July 15 , from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More vaccination dates and locations will be announced as they are confirmed.

At the same time, El Camino Health will use the mobile COVID-19 vaccination van to help vaccinate business essential service workers in Santa Clara County on June 25 and 26 at a Google campus in Sunnyvale. This is a special vaccination clinic being organized by SEIU-United Service Workers West in collaboration with El Camino Health and Google.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and other options for scheduling an appointment for free vaccine at an El Camino Health clinic, visit www.elcaminohealth.org/getvax .

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health provides a personalized healthcare experience at two non-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and at primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across Santa Clara County. For nearly sixty years, the organization has grown to meet the needs of individuals and communities it serves. Bringing together the best in new technology and advanced medicine, the network of nationally recognized physicians and care teams deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Key medical specialties include heart and vascular, cancer and lifestyle medicine. The hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, such as a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and nursing care, including four consecutive American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognitions for Nursing Care. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

