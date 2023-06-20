El Car Wash Acquires Two Southern Palms Car Washes

News provided by

El Car Wash

20 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash, the premier car wash operator in Florida, has expanded its presence in Palm Beach County and further strengthened its leadership position with the acquisition of two Southern Palms Car Wash locations. The Southern Palms site on Southern Boulevard will convert to El Car Wash over the next few months and the new Southern Palms location in Loxahatchee Groves, also on Southern Boulevard, will open as El Car Wash later this summer.

Continue Reading
One of the newer El Car Wash locations in Palm Beach Gardens (3855 Northlake Blvd.)
One of the newer El Car Wash locations in Palm Beach Gardens (3855 Northlake Blvd.)

El Car Wash has over 30 operating stores, including nine in the Palm Beach market, which far exceeds any local competitor, providing the most convenient network of locations in Palm Beach County. El Car Wash's operating locations, in conjunction with its sites under development, will expand the company's footprint to over 60 locations in the coming months.

"Southern Palms Car Wash is a strategic asset and a high-quality business that increases El Car Wash's store density within one of our core markets allowing us to better serve this market. The acquisition perfectly complements our existing footprint and reinforces our market position in advance of additional near-term openings in the neighboring Delray, Lake Worth, Loxahatchee Groves, Wellington and Lantana communities" stated Geoffrey Karas and Justin Landau, the co-CEOs of El Car Wash. "We are extremely excited to welcome both the talented Southern Palms team and the loyal customer base to the El Car Wash family" continued Ronnie Bertka, Area Vice President.

El Car Wash and Southern Palms will merge their unlimited membership programs over the coming months, allowing current and future members to have access to all El Car Wash locations. Upcoming initiatives also include special limited time promotions for new members to celebrate this partnership.

For additional announcements, including the slate of new store openings and special promotions, follow us on Instagram @elcarwash or visit us at www.elcarwash.com.

About El Car Wash
Founded in 2011 and based in Miami, El Car Wash is the premier express car wash operator in Florida with over 30 operating sites and a development pipeline of 30+ sites. The company is the Official Car Wash of the Miami HEAT, a partner of Baptist Health and a partner of Zoo Miami. ECW's unlimited wash program, high-quality products, leading customer service and environmentally friendly focus have established the company as the #1 car wash company in Florida. The company completed a recapitalization with Warburg Pincus in 2022 and is actively seeking additional growth opportunities. For more information on locations, hours and partnerships, please visit www.elcarwash.com or follow us on Instagram @elcarwash. 

SOURCE El Car Wash

Also from this source

EL CAR WASH ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION AND RE-OPENING OF SMART CAR WASH NORTH MIAMI BEACH AND WEST PALM BEACH

EL CAR WASH ACQUIRES BILL'S CAR WASH EXPANDING FOOTPRINT TO ORLANDO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.