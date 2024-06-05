EL CAR WASH DONATES $100,000 TO BAPTIST HEALTH FOUNDATION

MIAMI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash ("ECW"), the largest and fastest growing high-end express car wash operator in Florida with 42 locations and 25+ more under development, announced the donation of $100,000 to Baptist Health , the leading healthcare organization in South Florida totaling the company's commitment to $150,000 over the last two years.

The funds were raised through the El Car Wash Baptist Health Membership , where the company donated $1 for every month customers remained a member. Its largest donation to date will help support Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute , specifically pediatric cancer research. This donation is part of the company's annual giving initiatives and is announced in conjunction with the Summer 2024 launch of the El Car Wash Baptist Health Membership and grand openings of Pembroke Pines, Fort Lauderdale and Altamonte Springs El Car Wash locations.

"Our entire ecosystem, from our customers to our management team, is comprised of South Florida locals and giving back to the communities where our constituents reside is a responsibility that we take seriously. El Car Wash's core principles include a community-centric culture, so making impactful donations to causes that benefit our community is something we have done historically and intend to accelerate in the future," said Justin Landau and Geoff Karas , Co-CEOs of El Car Wash.

"We are so thankful for our continued partnership with El Car Wash . Their commitment to giving back to Baptist Health Foundation and other local causes is admirable. Their generosity will go a long way to support pediatric cancer research at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute," said Marisa M. Beazel , Senior Director of Development & Corporate Partnerships, Baptist Health Foundation.

"We are excited to launch this membership for the third year in a row and continue to make a difference in the world of pediatric cancer research. We understand that the importance of charitable partnerships is not just good for business, it's good business," said Carly Klein , El Car Wash Director of Marketing.

ABOUT EL CAR WASH

El Car Wash is a rapidly growing premier car care facility based in Florida with over 200,000 members, with plans to expand into Michigan in Summer 2024. The company is also the Official Car Wash of the Miami HEAT & Florida Panthers, a partner of Baptist Health and Zoo Miami. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, El Car Wash offers a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of modern drivers. With cutting-edge technology, unlimited wash programs, eco-friendly practices, and a team of skilled professionals, El Car Wash is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled automotive experience. The company takes pride in its eco-friendly approach, reclaiming up to 90% of water used and reusing it for as many car washes as possible. The company completed a recapitalization with Warburg Pincus in 2022 and is actively seeking additional growth opportunities. For more information about El Car Wash and its services and partnership opportunities, please visit www.elcarwash.com .

ABOUT BAPTIST HEALTH SOUTH FLORIDA

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 27,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health South Florida has internationally renowned institutes specializing in cancer care, brain and spine care, heart and vascular care and orthopedic care. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and The Baptist Health PineApp, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health South Florida is an academic and clinical affiliate of Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health South Florida has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and is the most awarded healthcare system in South Florida by U.S. News and World Report. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

