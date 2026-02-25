El Car Wash Enters Boca Raton Market with Prime Federal Highway Location

Company enters the Boca Raton market through the acquisition of Miracle Car Wash, advancing disciplined growth across Florida

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash, Florida's leading express car wash operator, today announced its entrance into the Boca Raton market with the acquisition of Miracle Car Wash, marking the company's first location in Boca Raton. Situated on highly trafficked Federal Highway, the site represents premier real estate in one of South Florida's most desirable corridors and provides members with a convenient, high-visibility destination to enjoy their unlimited wash benefits. A second Boca Raton location is scheduled to open later this year.

The acquisition adds El Car Wash's 16th store in Palm Beach County and expands service to more than 75,000 members in the region. The Federal Highway location strengthens the company's footprint along a key commuter route, enhancing accessibility and everyday convenience for both existing and new members.

El Car Wash team members are currently operating the site, which will continue serving customers under the Miracle Car Wash name until a full rebrand is completed later this year.

"This marks an exciting milestone as we enter the Boca Raton community," said Geoff Karas, CEO and co-founder of El Car Wash. "Federal Highway is prime real estate, and this location allows us to serve members in a highly convenient, high-traffic corridor. As we continue to grow thoughtfully and sustainably, our focus remains on delivering a consistent, high-quality experience while investing in the team members who bring the El Car Wash experience to life every day."

The acquisition reflects El Car Wash's continued momentum following a record year in 2025. The company closed the year with 85 locations and more than 450,000 members, washing approximately 16 million vehicles across Florida and Michigan. El Car Wash is on track to surpass 100 locations in 2026.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Doral, Florida, El Car Wash has built its reputation by reimagining the express car wash industry through advanced technology, environmentally conscious operations, and a customer-first approach. The company continues to scale with a focus on operational consistency, team member investment, and community engagement, supporting more than 30 nonprofit partnerships and raising and donating more than $200,000 in 2025 alone.

About El Car Wash

El Car Wash began with a bold idea: that an everyday errand could be transformed into something exceptional. The company was founded on a shared belief that the car wash industry had been overlooked for too long — profitable but uninspired, necessary but transactional.

By blending business insight, operational discipline and an unwavering belief in better, El Car Wash reimagined what a car wash could be. From the start, the focus was on creating a premium experience that still felt personal — a place where technology, quality and genuine care come together to make people feel good about the way they start or end their day.

What began as a handful of locations in Miami quickly became a movement grounded in innovation, community engagement and people-first culture. El Car Wash continues to grow through the same spirit that inspired its beginnings: finding opportunity where others see ordinary and turning it into something extraordinary. Learn more at www.elcarwash.com.

SOURCE El Car Wash