EL CAR WASH ENTERS WEST COAST OF FLORIDA WITH ACQUISITION OF ULTIMATE EXPRESS CAR WASH

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash, the largest and fastest growing car wash operator in Florida, has accelerated its expansion into Naples and Fort Myers with the acquisition of Ultimate Express Car Wash ("Ultimate Express"), a premier independent car wash operator.

Following this acquisition, El Car Wash operates 40 locations with an additional 40+ sites in development across Florida and Michigan and plans to continually expand its footprint through both greenfield development and acquisitions of existing car washes.

"We are thrilled to acquire the two Ultimate Express Car Wash locations in Naples and Fort Myers, and their extremely talented team to expand our presence West while advancing our strategy of building the leading car wash platform in Florida," stated Justin Landau and Geoff Karas, co-founders and co-CEOs of El Car Wash. "The acquisition of Ultimate Express is consistent with our M&A strategy of entering adjacent markets by purchasing the premier operator in advance of an aggressive greenfield rollout of similarly high-quality locations." 

"Over the last eight years, Ultimate Express has established itself as a leading brand with the best operations in Lee and Collier Counties and a destination business offering superior products and services. This acquisition in conjunction with our complementary development pipeline on the West Coast of Florida, as well as our existing stores in Miami Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Brevard, will create a highly attractive geographic footprint with unmatched service and membership value offering for our growing customer base," stated Landau and Karas.

El Car Wash plans to invest substantial capital to further upgrade the Ultimate Express sites to bring the El Car Wash brand to life and invest in proprietary advancements to upgrade the wash quality and customer experience that are hallmarks of the business.

El Car Wash will merge Ultimate Express into their current unlimited membership programs which will allow current and future members to have access to all 75+ El Car Wash current and future locations. Upcoming initiatives also include special limited time promotions for new members to celebrate this acquisition.

Earlier this month, El Car Wash opened new stores in Lantana and Loxahatchee Groves and earlier this year the company opened locations in West Kendall, North Miami Beach, West Palm Beach and West Miami. The company also expects to open stores in Altamonte Springs, Pembroke Pines, Doral and Kendall before the end of the year.

For additional announcements, including the slate of new store openings and special promotions, follow us on Instagram (@elcarwash) or visit us at www.elcarwash.com.

About El Car Wash

Founded in 2011 and based in Miami, El Car Wash is the premier express car wash operator in Florida with 40 operating locations and a development pipeline of 40+ sites. The company is the Official Car Wash of the Miami HEAT & Florida Panthers, a partner of Baptist Health and a partner of Zoo Miami. ECW's unlimited wash program, high-quality products, leading customer service and environmentally friendly focus have established the company as the #1 car wash company in Florida. The company completed a recapitalization with Warburg Pincus in 2022 and is actively seeking additional growth opportunities.

