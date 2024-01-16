EL CAR WASH OPENS LARGEST CAR WASH IN SOUTH FLORIDA AND CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN DORAL

News provided by

El Car Wash

16 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

MIAMI , Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash, the largest and fastest growing car wash operator in Florida, continues to accelerate its expansion with the opening of its thirty-seventh location in Florida, the largest car wash building in South Florida at over 7,000 square feet, which will also serve as the company's state-of-the-art new headquarters. The new store is located in Doral and is the largest express car wash in the Tri-County Area.

Continue Reading
Interior of the new El Car Wash Doral office (PRNewsfoto/El Car Wash)
Interior of the new El Car Wash Doral office (PRNewsfoto/El Car Wash)
El Car Wash Doral team poses together as they celebrate the grand opening of the newest location. (PRNewsfoto/El Car Wash)
El Car Wash Doral team poses together as they celebrate the grand opening of the newest location. (PRNewsfoto/El Car Wash)

Following this opening, El Car Wash operates 37 locations with an additional 40 sites in development across Florida and Michigan with plans to continually expand its footprint through both greenfield development and acquisitions of existing car washes.

"Given our desire to create the right aesthetic for this site, we worked closely with the thoughtful teams and officials from the city of Doral and local HOA's to create a look and feel that tied in with the collective vision of the city. We expect to serve the Doral community for years to come and for this location to be an example of how El Car Wash will become synonymous with car washing in Florida and beyond," stated Justin Landau and Geoff Karas, co-founders and co-CEOs of El Car Wash.

"As we look ahead at our growing membership base, which has now surpassed 200,000 members, and our own corporate expansion, the new Doral HQ represents our commitment to provide excellent customer experience and our commitment to foster our unique company culture which are hallmarks of the business," said Mr. Karas and Mr. Landau.

This opening in Doral in conjunction with the company's complementary development pipeline on the West Coast of Florida, as well as existing stores in Miami Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Brevard, will create a highly attractive geographic footprint with unmatched service and membership value offering for El Car Wash's growing customer base.

Over the last three months, El Car Wash opened new stores on the West Coast of Florida and new stores in Lantana and Loxahatchee Groves. Earlier this year the company opened locations in West Kendall, North Miami Beach, West Palm Beach and West Miami. The company also expects to open stores in Altamonte Springs, Pembroke Pines, and Kendall in the coming few weeks.

All El Car Wash unlimited members will have access to all 60+ El Car Wash current and future locations. Upcoming initiatives also include special limited time promotions for new members to celebrate this opening. 

For additional announcements, including the slate of new store openings and special promotions, follow us on Instagram (@elcarwash) or visit us at www.elcarwash.com.

About El Car Wash

Founded in 2011 and based in Miami, El Car Wash is the premier express car wash operator in Florida with over 35 operating locations and a development pipeline of 40+ sites. The company is the Official Car Wash of the Miami HEAT & Florida Panthers, a partner of Baptist Health and a partner of Zoo Miami. ECW's unlimited wash program, high-quality products, leading customer service and environmentally friendly focus have established the company as the #1 car wash company in Florida. The company completed a recapitalization with Warburg Pincus in 2022 and is actively seeking additional growth opportunities. For more information on locations, hours and partnerships, please visit www.elcarwash.com or follow us on Instagram @elcarwash.

SOURCE El Car Wash

Also from this source

EL CAR WASH ENTERS WEST COAST OF FLORIDA WITH ACQUISITION OF ULTIMATE EXPRESS CAR WASH

EL CAR WASH ENTERS WEST COAST OF FLORIDA WITH ACQUISITION OF ULTIMATE EXPRESS CAR WASH

El Car Wash, the largest and fastest growing car wash operator in Florida, has accelerated its expansion into Naples and Fort Myers with the...
El Car Wash Launches Neurodivergent Hiring Program

El Car Wash Launches Neurodivergent Hiring Program

El Car Wash, the premier car wash operator in Florida, has launched its Neurodivergent Hiring Program in partnership with The de Moya Foundation,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Retail

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.