EL CAR WASH OPENS LARGEST CAR WASH IN SOUTH FLORIDA AND CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN DORAL

MIAMI , Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash, the largest and fastest growing car wash operator in Florida, continues to accelerate its expansion with the opening of its thirty-seventh location in Florida, the largest car wash building in South Florida at over 7,000 square feet, which will also serve as the company's state-of-the-art new headquarters. The new store is located in Doral and is the largest express car wash in the Tri-County Area.

Interior of the new El Car Wash Doral office (PRNewsfoto/El Car Wash) El Car Wash Doral team poses together as they celebrate the grand opening of the newest location. (PRNewsfoto/El Car Wash)

Following this opening, El Car Wash operates 37 locations with an additional 40 sites in development across Florida and Michigan with plans to continually expand its footprint through both greenfield development and acquisitions of existing car washes.

"Given our desire to create the right aesthetic for this site, we worked closely with the thoughtful teams and officials from the city of Doral and local HOA's to create a look and feel that tied in with the collective vision of the city. We expect to serve the Doral community for years to come and for this location to be an example of how El Car Wash will become synonymous with car washing in Florida and beyond," stated Justin Landau and Geoff Karas, co-founders and co-CEOs of El Car Wash.

"As we look ahead at our growing membership base, which has now surpassed 200,000 members, and our own corporate expansion, the new Doral HQ represents our commitment to provide excellent customer experience and our commitment to foster our unique company culture which are hallmarks of the business," said Mr. Karas and Mr. Landau.

This opening in Doral in conjunction with the company's complementary development pipeline on the West Coast of Florida, as well as existing stores in Miami Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Brevard, will create a highly attractive geographic footprint with unmatched service and membership value offering for El Car Wash's growing customer base.

Over the last three months, El Car Wash opened new stores on the West Coast of Florida and new stores in Lantana and Loxahatchee Groves. Earlier this year the company opened locations in West Kendall, North Miami Beach, West Palm Beach and West Miami. The company also expects to open stores in Altamonte Springs, Pembroke Pines, and Kendall in the coming few weeks.

All El Car Wash unlimited members will have access to all 60+ El Car Wash current and future locations. Upcoming initiatives also include special limited time promotions for new members to celebrate this opening.

For additional announcements, including the slate of new store openings and special promotions, follow us on Instagram (@elcarwash) or visit us at www.elcarwash.com.

About El Car Wash

Founded in 2011 and based in Miami, El Car Wash is the premier express car wash operator in Florida with over 35 operating locations and a development pipeline of 40+ sites. The company is the Official Car Wash of the Miami HEAT & Florida Panthers, a partner of Baptist Health and a partner of Zoo Miami. ECW's unlimited wash program, high-quality products, leading customer service and environmentally friendly focus have established the company as the #1 car wash company in Florida. The company completed a recapitalization with Warburg Pincus in 2022 and is actively seeking additional growth opportunities. For more information on locations, hours and partnerships, please visit www.elcarwash.com or follow us on Instagram @elcarwash.

SOURCE El Car Wash