EL CAR WASH PARTNERS WITH BE STRONG INTERNATIONAL TO SUPPORT THEIR BACK-TO-SCHOOL INITIATIVES

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash, one of the country's leading and fastest-growing car wash companies is extremely excited to announce its continued commitment to supporting local communities through a new partnership with Be Strong International. Be Strong International is a non-profit organization that provides comprehensive educational services and resources to families in South Florida. and through this partnership El Car Wash donated more than 2,000 branded backpacks filled with school supplies, free wash coupons and limited edition co-branded air fresheners with a free wash code. El Car Wash also utilized this opportunity to provide many of its store employees with backpacks and school supplies for their families and children as the back-to-school season kicks off.

"It is so important to us at Be Strong International to provide families that may be hungry with the food they need to nourish themselves, particularly during these difficult and challenging times," said Michelle Shirley, CEO and Chief Heart Officer for Be Strong International. "We cannot expect families to focus on bettering themselves mentally, emotionally, and spiritually if they don't have their basic needs met," Shirley added.

"We believe in partnering with organizations that believe in making a difference. The Be Strong International team provides valuable resources to families and youth while putting mental health at the forefront of the conversation, and this is something El Car Wash supports and stands by. Equally as important is providing resources to our own team, and we couldn't be more thrilled to do just that with the new school year approaching," said Carly Klein, Director of Marketing.

About El Car Wash

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Miami, El Car Wash is one of the premier car wash companies in the United States with a leading footprint in Florida and Michigan. El Car Wash partnered with Warburg Pincus in 2022 to accelerate its growth trajectory and today has 80 locations open or in development. El Car Wash is revolutionizing the car wash experience by offering an unmatched customer experience, utilizing state-of-the-art technology, and embracing eco-friendly practices. Their affordable unlimited wash programs, extensive customer amenities, and innovative services set them apart. They pride themselves on providing a fantastic work environment for their employees and maintaining a strong commitment to community involvement. El Car Wash's neurodivergent and veteran employment programs are a few of the many reasons El Car Wash is an employer of choice. Through meaningful sports partnerships (Miami HEAT, Florida Panthers, Detroit Lions) and active community involvement (Baptist Health, AdventHealth, Zoo Miami), they are committed to making our local areas shine—both on and off the road. To learn more, visit www.elcarwash.com or follow on Instagram @elcarwash.

About Be Strong International

Be Strong International is an award-winning nonprofit organization that provides holistic educational services and resources to children, families and professional teams in Broward and Miami-Dade counties through our heart skills framework. We aim to uplift individuals and communities alike, helping them to overcome barriers and achieve relationship breakthroughs. Founded in 1992 by Mrs. Althea McMillan, a retired Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher, it is now led by Michelle Shirley, CEO and Chief Heart Officer. Be Strong International's Heart SkillsR framework teaches individuals how to make better decisions about relationships, money, work and family life. In addition, Be Strong International partners with other institutions to offer events that will directly help the communities it serves, such as food drives and back-to-school supply drives. Known for its transformational workplace culture, Be Strong International has been selected as one of the Best Places to Work by the South Florida Business Journal.

SOURCE El Car Wash