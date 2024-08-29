EL CAR WASH ROARS INTO MICHIGAN AS THE OFFICIAL CAR WASH OF THE DETROIT LIONS AND ANNOUNCES OPENING DATES FOR ITS FIRST TWO LOCATIONS

DETROIT, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash, Florida's largest express car wash company, and now the Official Car Wash of the Detroit Lions, is expanding into Michigan with two new locations opening this fall in Brighton located at 8680 W Grand River Ave. and Madison Heights located at 1275 14 Mile Rd., with more planned across metro Detroit in 2025.

El Car Wash operates over 50 locations and is well-known as a leader in customer service, convenience, sustainability, quality of wash and for its customer friendly unlimited wash club. All company locations are outfitted with amenities such as complimentary dash wipes, free glass cleaner, free towels, free compressed air, free interior cleaner and more to enhance the overall experience.

To kick off its entrance into Metro Detroit, El Car Wash is proud to announce that it is now the Official Car Wash of the Detroit Lions. "When we started planning our entrance into Detroit, we wanted to partner with the most iconic brands and there is nothing more iconic and representative of Michigan than the Detroit Lions," said Justin Landau and Geoff Karas, the Co-Chief Executive Officers of El Car Wash.

To celebrate the partnership, El Car Wash is giving away free Lions tickets, a Jared Goff signed jersey, as well as one year of unlimited Graphene X + Ceramic Washes. To enter text "LOTTOMI1" to 22322 or visit https://elcarwash.com/mi/

In addition to a commitment to quality, El Car Wash is dedicated to social responsibility. The Miami-based company has donated over $350,000 to various organizations over the past three years, frequently partnering with local schools, hospitals, first responders, and charitable organizations. They also focus on providing employment opportunities for all, with specialty hiring programs for neurodivergent individuals and veterans, which they plan to replicate at their new Michigan locations.

"With customers and employees typically living within three to five miles of our stores, we feel a deep responsibility to give back to our neighbors and as we think long term, we want to make a real impact across Michigan," said Sandra Pascual, Vice President of Marketing for El Car Wash. "We're excited to become fully integrated into the neighborhoods we will serve, all while delivering a great product."

"El Car Wash stands out as a leader in automotive care, and their commitment to quality and community resonates with the values of the Detroit Lions," said Mace Aluia, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships of the Detroit Lions. "Together, we're ready to make a positive impact and deliver a winning experience to our fans and customers."

About El Car Wash

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Miami, El Car Wash is Florida's largest express car wash operator, and soon to be the leading operator in Michigan. El Car Wash's partnership with Warburg Pincus in 2022 has fueled its growth as it now operates over 50 locations with a pipeline of 50 more expected to open within the next 24 months. El Car Wash is evolving the car wash experience by offering an unmatched customer experience, utilizing state-of-the-art technology, and embracing eco-friendly practices while providing a fantastic work environment for its employees and maintaining a strong commitment to community involvement. For additional announcements, including new store openings and special promotions, follow El Car Wash on Instagram @elcarwash or visit www.elcarwash.com.

SOURCE El Car Wash