El Car Wash, The Official Car Wash of The Detroit Lions Opens Its First Location In Brighton, Michigan

DETROIT, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash, the Official Car Wash of the Detroit Lions and Florida's largest express car wash company, announces the opening of its newest location in Brighton, Michigan. Located at 8680 W Grand River Ave, in front of Meijer, the new location marks the company's first location in the state of Michigan. Known for its outstanding service, El Car Wash operates 48 other locations in Florida.

"We are a company that was founded in Florida but our roots run deep in Michigan. Our executive team, development team, investors, partners, field staff and more are made up of Michigan alumni. As we continue to grow our footprint in the state, we are happy to be bringing our first carwash to the Brighton community" said Justin Landau and Geoff Karas, co-CEOs of El Car Wash. "We're eager to offer the residents of Michigan an unparalleled car wash experience and show them the customer service and quality that separates El Car Wash from the competition."

The new El Car Wash will be a state-of-the-art facility featuring a range of amenities that provide customers with the best car cleaning experience in Michigan. The Brighton location will feature leading wash technology and an environmentally conscious water reclamation system that cleans and reuses water during certain parts of the washing process. Post wash amenities include self-serve vacuum stations equipped with free towels, window cleaner, and compressed air and more. El Car Wash will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition, the El Car Wash facility will offer both license plate recognition technology and RFID technology to allow for a more efficient wash experience for all customers. Members of their Unlimited Wash Club will enjoy the convenience and speed of exclusive automated lanes and a quick, hassle-free experience.

"We are thrilled to serve the Brighton community as part of our Michigan growth" said David Van Ittersum, Regional Manager for El Car Wash. "We are eager to demonstrate our commitment to providing a quality wash using best-in-class products and amenities via our dedicated and friendly teams. We are eager to show Brighton our dedication to the community through impactful partnerships and charitable ties."

El Car Wash will continue to grow in the Detroit Metro area, as they plan to open a location in Madison Heights before year-end, with sites in Warren, Novi, Troy and more scheduled to open in 2025.

To celebrate the grand opening and showcase the company's community dedication, El Car Wash will host a Grand Opening Celebration on Friday, September 13th, from noon to 4 PM. The event, in partnership with the Brighton Police Department and Brighton Area Fire Authority, will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and members of the Detroit Lions Organization.

For more details, follow El Car Wash on Instagram at @elcarwash or text BRIGHT1 to 22322.

About El Car Wash

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Miami, El Car Wash is Florida's #1 express car wash operator, and soon to be the leading operator in Michigan. El Car Wash's partnership with Warburg Pincus in 2022 has fueled its growth trajectory, with over 50 operating sites and a pipeline of 50 more. They are revolutionizing the car wash experience by offering an unmatched customer experience, utilizing state-of-the-art technology, and embracing eco-friendly practices. Their affordable unlimited wash programs, extensive customer amenities, and innovative services set them apart. They pride themselves on providing a fantastic work environment for their employees and maintaining a strong commitment to community involvement. El Car Wash's neurodivergent and veteran employment programs are a few of the many reasons El Car Wash is an employer of choice. Through meaningful sports partnerships and active community involvement, they are committed to making our local areas shine—both on and off the road. For additional announcements, including new store openings and special promotions, follow El Car Wash on Instagram @elcarwash or visit www.elcarwash.com.

