El Mayor Tequila partners with Tales of the Cocktail Foundation to host multi-city industry events and sponsor local and national cocktail competitions

The award-winning tequila brand partners with a master mixologist to host Tales on Tour industry events and competitions

ST. LOUIS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- El Mayor Tequila – the award-winning premium tequila from the Gonzalez family – has partnered with master mixologist and industry thought leader Tiffanie Barriere to support Tales on Tour industry events, a Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) initiative designed to bring the education, community, and celebration of cocktail culture to even more bartenders and hospitality professionals across the United States. El Mayor will be onsite in each Tour city to deliver product education led by Master Distiller Graciela Gonzalez.

El Mayor Tequila and TheTales of the Cocktail Foundation are giving two (2) U.S. bartenders and their plus ones a Tales of the Cocktail® (TOTC) Scholarship to attend the 2026 TOTC event in New Orleans in July. Winners will be selected through the national Honor Your El Mayor cocktail competition judged by Barriere, Gonzalez and a representative from TOTCF. Entries can be submitted through May 8 at LuxcoContest.com/National. (PRNewsfoto/El Mayor Tequila)

"At its core, Tales on Tour brings the greater bartender community access to education, innovation, and meaningful opportunities to grow," said El Mayor Brand Manager Kayleigh Longo. "As tequila continues its rise in modern cocktail culture, we're proud to support a platform where novice and professional bartenders can learn, connect, and showcase their creativity."

In addition to the El Mayor Tour presence, the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is giving two (2) U.S. bartenders and their plus ones a Tales of the Cocktail® (TOTC) Scholarship to attend the 2026 TOTC event in New Orleans in July. Winners will be selected through the national Honor Your El Mayor cocktail competition judged by Barriere, Gonzalez and a representative from TOTCF. Entries can be submitted through May 8 at LuxcoContest.com/National.

Attendees of the Tales on Tour events can enter online prior to the event for a chance to compete in a live competition, where one winner per city will also receive the TOTC Scholarship. Details are available at LuxcoContest.com/Regional.

"Crafting cocktails is both art and science—it takes skill, heart, and a whole lot of flavor," said Barriere. "The Tales of the Cocktail Foundation's Honor Your El Mayor competition, sponsored by El Mayor Tequila, gives both pros and up-and-comers a space to really show out and share their creativity—and I'm all the way here for it."

The Honor Your El Mayor cocktail competition is open to U.S. residents aged 21 or older. To qualify to be judged in the live and/or virtual competition, participants must submit a brief explanation of their "El Mayor" – an inspiring mentor or a moment that changed the trajectory of their career. Along with the write-up, contestants will be asked to provide an original recipe made with El Mayor and a photo of the completed cocktail.

El Mayor Tequila partners with Tales of the Cocktail Foundation to host multi-city industry events and sponsor local and national cocktail competitions /March 26, 2026 / Page 2 of 2

Each TOTC Scholarship winner (and their guest) will receive 1 TOTC Week-Long Seminar & Tasting Pass, 1 hotel room at TOTC host hotel, flight stipend, exclusive networking opportunities with industry leaders, and a tailored itinerary focused on personal growth.

For recipes and more information about El Mayor Tequila, or to find a retailer, visit ElMayor.com and follow @elmayortequila on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

To learn more about Tales On Tour, visit TalesoftheCocktail.org .

About El Mayor Tequila

Distilled and produced at Destiladora Gonzalez Lux in Arandas, Mexico, award-winning premium El Mayor Tequila is made with 100% estate-grown Blue Weber Agave from the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico. Led by fourth-generation Master Distiller Graciela Gonzalez, the El Mayor Tequila portfolio is crafted with the tradition, methodology and passion of the Gonzalez family's more than 150-year heritage and includes Blanco, Reposado, Rosado Reposado, Añejo, Extra Añejo, Cristalino and Café. Our expressions have earned prestigious industry acclaim including a platinum medal and Consumer's Choice Award at the 2025 SIP Awards, a gold medal at the 2025 ASCOT Awards and recognition as one of the top 10 tequilas in the world at the 2025 International Wines and Spirits Competition for El Mayor Reposado. To learn more, visit ElMayor.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com .

About Tales Of The Cocktail Foundation

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering the global hospitality industry through education, advocacy, and community support. As the world's leading spirits education platform, the Foundation provides year-round programs and initiatives that foster professional growth and drive meaningful change. Each July, the industry gathers in New Orleans, the beating heart of cocktail culture and hospitality, for a one-of-a-kind conference that blends education, networking, and celebration like no other. Guided by its core pillars—Educate, Advance, and Support—the Foundation's impact extends far beyond the U.S. reaching professionals and communities around the world. Tales of the Cocktail will take place in New Orleans July 19-24, 2026. #totc2026

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE El Mayor Tequila