El Mayor Tequila rolls out 375mL sizes of its core expressions

The award-winning tequila also will offer a Cocktail Courier springtime kit featuring its 375mL Reposado

ST. LOUIS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- El Mayor Tequila – the celebrated premium tequila from the Gonzalez family – is offering new 375mL sizes of its award-winning Blanco and Reposado expressions to better meet consumers' usage needs and preferences. Beginning this month, the 375mL sizes of El Mayor Blanco and El Mayor Reposado will be available at a minimum suggested retail price of $14.99. To usher in springtime cocktail season, El Mayor and Cocktail Courier also are introducing a $89.99 cocktail kit which features a 375mL bottle of El Mayor Reposado along with ingredients for a Tequila Sunrise Spritz and Paloma Fresca.

El Mayor Tequila – the celebrated premium tequila from the Gonzalez family – is offering new 375mL sizes of its award-winning Blanco and Reposado expressions to better meet consumers’ usage needs and preferences. Beginning this month, the 375mL sizes of El Mayor Blanco and El Mayor Reposado will be available at a minimum suggested retail price of $14.99.

"We know people want great tequila that fits their lifestyle and their budget," said El Mayor Brand Manager Kayleigh Longo. "Offering a smaller size like our 375mL makes it easier to discover something new, whether you're attending a party or mixing a simple cocktail at home. After introducing our 1.75L last year, we're excited to deliver more ways to enjoy El Mayor, no matter the time or place."

Distilled and produced at Destiladora Gonzalez Lux in Arandas, Mexico, El Mayor Tequila is made with 100% estate-grown Blue Weber Agave from the valley and highlands area of Jalisco, Mexico. El Mayor Tequila Blanco is an unaged, crystal clear tequila that offers a crisp, light body, with a hint of floral and pepper. El Mayor Tequila Reposado is a bright, golden tequila that was rested in American white oak barrels for a minimum of nine months and delivers hints of fruit flavors with vanilla and spice.

El Mayor Tequila Blanco earned gold medals at the 2025 ASCOT awards, the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the 2025 SIP awards; and El Mayor Tequila Reposado was awarded a gold medal at the 2025 ASCOT awards and a platinum medal at the 2025 SIP awards. In addition, El Mayor Tequila Reposado was recognized as one of the top 10 tequilas in the world at the 2025 International Wines and Spirits Competition (IWSC).

For recipes and more information about El Mayor Tequila, or to find a retailer, visit elmayor.com and follow @elmayortequila on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About El Mayor Tequila

Distilled and produced at Destiladora Gonzalez Lux in Arandas, Mexico, award-winning premium El Mayor Tequila is made with 100% estate-grown Blue Weber Agave from the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico. Led by fourth-generation Master Distiller Graciela Gonzalez, the El Mayor Tequila portfolio is crafted with the tradition, methodology and passion of the Gonzalez family's more than 150-year heritage and includes Blanco, Reposado, Rosado Reposado, Añejo, Extra Añejo, Cristalino and Café. Our expressions have earned prestigious industry acclaim including a platinum medal and Consumer's Choice Award at the 2025 SIP Awards, a gold medal at the 2025 ASCOT Awards and recognition as one of the top 10 tequilas in the world at the 2025 International Wines and Spirits Competition for El Mayor Reposado. To learn more, visit ElMayor.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

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SOURCE El Mayor Tequila