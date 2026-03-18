El Mexicano® Brand Returns as Sponsor of the Clásico Tapatío, Supporting Atlas FC in Los Angeles Match at BMO Stadium

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- El Mexicano Brand®, a leader in authentic Mexican food products, proudly announces its official partnership with Atlas FC for their upcoming California tour during the March international break, highlighted by the Clásico Tapatío against Chivas de Guadalajara on March 29th, 2026, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

This marks El Mexicano® Brand's second consecutive year sponsoring the Clásico Tapatío, Chivas vs Atlas FC in California. The partnership builds on the success of last year's event at PayPal Park in San Jose, where thousands of fans gathered to celebrate one of the most historic rivalries in Mexican soccer. Following the strong turnout and excitement in 2025, the event now moves to Los Angeles, bringing the energy of the Clásico Tapatío to one of the largest soccer markets in the United States. El Mexicano® Brand is excited to once again be part of the game and the festivities surrounding this highly anticipated match.

The Clásico Tapatío is expected to draw thousands of passionate fans from across California, celebrating the rivalry between Guadalajara, Jalisco's two legendary clubs. El Mexicano® Brand, known for its wide range of authentic dairy, meat, and grocery products, will bring its rich traditions to the heart of the event through several fan-focused initiatives. These include branding on Atlas FC's training jersey, sponsorship of Valor Rojinegro social responsibility activities, social media giveaway and collaborations through the club's official channels, and interactive game-day activations including product tastings and giveaways.

"Soccer is a powerful part of Mexican culture, and the Clásico Tapatío represents one of the most passionate rivalries in the sport," said Gustavo Márquez Jr., CEO of Marquez Brothers, owner of El Mexicano Brand®. "Last year's event at PayPal Park in San Jose was a tremendous success. We are excited to continue that momentum and bring the celebration to Los Angeles while sharing our products with fans and the broader soccer community."

As part of the partnership, El Mexicano® Brand will have a strong presence in and around BMO Stadium, engaging fans and enhancing the match-day experience with product tastings and interactive activities. Tickets for the match are on sale now. For more information about the Clásico Tapatío or to purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com or ticketon.com.

About El Mexicano® Brand

For more than 40 years, El Mexicano® Brand has been a trusted name in authentic Mexican food products, offering a wide variety of high-quality items including cheeses, cream, yogurt, meats, jalapeños and other traditional products. The brand is committed to sharing authentic Mexican flavors while celebrating the culture and traditions that bring communities together.

Follow El Mexicano® Brand on social media:

Instagram: @ElMexicanoBrand and @ElMexicanoPresenta

Facebook: El Mexicano Brand and El Mexicano Presenta

SOURCE Marquez Brothers International, Inc.