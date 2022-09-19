EL1 SPORTS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION WITH ACQUISITION OF FACILITIES IN PHILADELPHIA AND DETROIT

MLB's Youth Baseball and Softball Training Partner Provides Best-In-Class Instructional and Operational Support to Grow the Game Locally

TACOMA, Wash., Sept 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EL1 Sports (EL1), a leading national youth sports training company, is expanding its footprint with the acquisition of five baseball and softball facilities in the Philadelphia and Detroit metro areas. EL1 currently operates eight other facilities in the West, including the three Los Angeles Dodgers Training Academies.

Ambler Sports Academy in Ambler, PA; The Coliseum Sports Complex in Conshohocken, PA; Rake Baseball Academy in Feasterville, PA; Pro Skills Baseball/South Jersey Mystics Softball Academy in Hainesport, NJ; and Diamond Jaxx Baseball Facility in Warren, MI are now owned and operated by EL1. This will bring new resources to the facilities, enabling them to expand their current staff; add new camps, clinics and lessons programming for individuals and teams from the Little League level on up through elite travel ball; introduce new instructional and administrative technologies; and open up new opportunities for area athletes and members of underserved communities alike.

"We are thrilled to announce our expansion with the acquisition of five facilities that will reinforce strong existing youth sports communities in the Philadelphia and Detroit metro areas," said Griff Long, EL1 CEO. "EL1 is committed to growing the games of baseball and softball, and we're excited to provide more opportunities for local kids to work with instructors, join a team, and take advantage of everything that our facilities have to offer."

EL1's multifaceted business model utilizes training facilities, mobile camps and clinics, and administrative support to help make youth sports run more efficiently, profitably, and equitably.

The company's approach with training facilities is typically to partner with or acquire existing operations. This strategy enables EL1 to complement, rather than compete with, local sports ecosystems by working with existing teams and facilities to provide better back-end administrative and operational support, stable job opportunities for former professional players, world-class instruction, and improved technology and training tools that define EL1's best-in-class programming.

"For Ambler, the EL1 acquisition was a no-brainer," said Frank Decembrino, previously Co-Owner of Ambler Sports Academy, and now Director of Business Development at EL1 Sports. "There are a variety of functions in owning, operating, and coaching at a youth training facility. EL1 brings stability, support, professionalism, and a safety net to our business. We're excited for what's to come."

The acquisitions support EL1's mission to grow the games of baseball and softball by expanding access to high-quality instruction for players of all skill levels, ages and socioeconomic backgrounds, and marks yet another milestone in the company's rapid growth over the last year. Last winter, the company acquired a facility in Hawaii and rebranded it as a Dodgers Training Academy. In March, EL1 entered into a partnership with Major League Baseball as its "youth baseball and softball training partner." Among the key goals of that partnership are to expand access to underserved populations and communities, and to grow fan interest by increasing participation in the sport. In July, EL1 acquired Quickball , the fast-paced baseball and softball sport and instructional program.

About EL1 Sports

EL1 is a national youth sports training company created by athletes, coaches and educators who believe in the transformative power of sport. Operating under numerous banners (including EL1 Baseball, the Dodgers Training Academy, Softball University, and Premier Sports Tournaments, and its "Powered By" program), the company provides expert instruction and a full suite of administrative solutions in the service of athletes, teams, organizations, tournaments, and events. Co-founded in 2010 by former Seattle Mariners prospect Aaron Trolia and former collegiate football player Jameel Cante, EL1 is adept at creating and operating instructional facilities, and helping current operators to reinvigorate their facilities. The company takes great pride in its ability to offer career paths in instruction and management to professional baseball and top collegiate softball alumni/players who wish to continue to give back to the game once their playing days are over. For more, visit el1sports.com .

