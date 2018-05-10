Elanco Animal Health Announces Addition of General Counsel

Hicks will have responsibility for all of Elanco's legal functions. He joins the company with almost 20 years of corporate legal experience, advising companies on a range of domestic and international transactions, first as a mergers and acquisitions attorney in the energy sector, followed by in-house counsel positions of increasing responsibility within healthcare.

"I am so pleased to add Hicks to Elanco, as we'll greatly benefit from his far reaching legal experiences and expertise," said Jeff Simmons, president of Elanco. "I am confident he will also bring a fresh perspective to our company and our leadership team with the right lens as we look to the future of our company."

Most recently, Hicks was general counsel at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, where he had executive responsibility for all legal functions, including litigation, intellectual property, environmental, regulatory, mergers and acquisitions, and other general legal activities. Previously, he served as senior vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary of Providence Service Corporation, a global provider of a range of healthcare services. Prior to that, he served as assistant general counsel at DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc., a leading provider of dialysis services. Additionally, Hicks spent five years at Beckman Coulter, Inc., a provider of biomedical diagnostics instruments, where he was associate general counsel and head of legal support for the company's Asia and Latin America operations.

"It was easy for me to see that Elanco is a company with a strong vision at an exciting time in its history," said Hicks. "I'm looking forward to adding to Elanco's strong leadership team in a vibrant industry that's growing and full of opportunity."

Hicks also worked in the corporate law practices of two international law firms — Vinson & Elkins LLP and Mayer, Brown, Rowe & Maw LLP. He began his career as a law clerk for the Honorable James A. Beaty, Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. He holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School. As a Fulbright Scholar, he also worked on small business incubation projects in Quito, Ecuador.

About Elanco

Elanco provides comprehensive products and knowledge services to improve animal health and food-animal production in more than 70 countries around the world. We value innovation, both in scientific research and daily operations, and strive to cultivate a collaborative work environment for more than 6,250 employees worldwide. Together with our customers, we are committed to raising awareness about global food security, and celebrating and supporting the human-animal bond. Founded in 1954, Elanco is a division of Eli Lilly and Company. Our worldwide headquarters and research facilities are located in Greenfield, Indiana. Visit us at Elanco.com and EnoughMovement.com.

