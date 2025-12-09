Elanco Investor Day Defines New Era as Sustainable Growth Company

Details three-year outlook with annual mid-single digit top-line organic constant currency growth driven by a consistent flow of high-impact innovation, high-single digit adjusted EBITDA growth and low double-digit adjusted EPS growth, all starting in 2026. Expects further net leverage ratio improvement to <3x in 2027, with a long-term target of 2.0x to 2.5x.

Expects innovation revenue contribution of approximately $1.1 billion in 2026, with aims to double revenue from 'Big 6' blockbuster potential products by 2028.

Discusses 10+ major innovation products in development phase with 5-6 blockbuster-potential approvals expected between 2026 and 2031. Two in-house technology development platforms contributing to next wave innovation pipeline: monoclonal antibody discovery and immuno-therapeutics.

Announces intended closure of German animal R&D facility and targeted reduction to manufacturing workforce along with increased investment in Elanco Innovation Laboratories at its Indiana headquarters and continued investments in U.S. manufacturing as we have greater clarity on U.S. tariffs and accelerated USDA regulatory timelines. This includes an accelerated conditional approval pathway for a potential first-in-class immuno-therapeutic major pet blockbuster, expected in the next 2-3 years.

Announces technical sections complete for Befrena™ (tirnovetmab), the company's IL-31 injectable monoclonal antibody for canine dermatitis, with expected differentiation in efficacy, convenience and value. Remains cautiously optimistic that administrative review and approval will be complete in Q4 2025.

Expects $200 to $250 million in adjusted EBITDA savings from Elanco Ascend by 2030.

Announces restructuring as part of Elanco Ascend to support margin expansion, optimize footprint and further increase innovation capacity. Creates an expected restructuring charge of approximately $175 million, of which approximately $130 million is expected to be cash-based costs. Expects savings of approximately $25 million in 2026 and approximately $60 million in 2027.

Reaffirms Q4 and full year 2025 revenue and adjusted earnings guidance.

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) hosts its first Investor Day in five years this morning, marking a pivotal moment as the company further defines its new era of sustainable growth and long-term value creation. Elanco will detail how its consistent Innovation, Portfolio and Productivity (IPP) strategy is designed to guide the company's transformation to a sustainable growth company, delivering consistent mid-single digit organic constant currency revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, while further strengthening its balance sheet and accelerating cash flow.

"Today is a pivotal day for Elanco. We stand as a stronger Elanco ready for our next chapter as a sustainable growth company," said Jeff Simmons, President and CEO at Elanco. "As we outline our financial outlook for the next three years, we are poised for significant growth. Our IPP strategy is delivering, our innovation engine is stronger than ever, and our team has built deep, lasting customer relationships that reinforce our confidence in our ability to win in the animal health market. Elanco is well-positioned to continue transforming, building a future where we expand our leadership and achieve consistent, reliable delivery against our priorities of growth, innovation and cash. We will bring high-impact innovation to customers – ultimately driving sustainable shareholder value while making life better for animals and the people who care for them."

Financial Outlook for Consistent Growth

Elanco will outline a new three-year financial outlook with the expected annual results beginning in 2026, underscoring the company's confidence in delivering strong, consistent performance:

Revenue Growth: Mid-single digit organic constant currency

Mid-single digit organic constant currency Adjusted EBITDA Growth: High single digit

High single digit Adjusted EPS Growth: Low double digit

Low double digit Free Cash Flow: At least $1 billion over the period from 2026 through 2028

At least $1 billion over the period from 2026 through 2028 Net Leverage Ratio: Achieving <3x in 2027, with a long-term target of 2.0x to 2.5x

American Investment Driven by Tax, Tariff and Regulatory Clarity

Elanco today announces continued investment in its U.S. operations, workforce and communities over the next five years. This investment deepens Elanco's commitment to product innovation, advanced manufacturing and its customers – farmers, veterinarians and pet owners. The company will expand its R&D presence in its new Indianapolis global headquarters and surrounding OneHealth Innovation District, while continuing to invest in its U.S.-based manufacturing footprint. Elanco will further invest in its Kansas monoclonal antibody (mAb) manufacturing facility to support innovation, particularly a major next generation immuno-therapeutic pet innovation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted an accelerated pathway for conditional approval of a novel immuno-therapeutic that has the potential to be a first-in-class major pet health blockbuster, expected in the next 2-3 years.

Additionally, as part of the positive engagement with the USDA, Elanco announces significant progress in the final steps of the approval of Befrena™, its newest potential blockbuster product. Review of all technical sections and label alignment is now complete, with the final administrative review underway at the USDA. Befrena has demonstrated differentiated efficacy in treating dogs with allergic dermatitis and canine atopic dermatitis. In both laboratory and field studies, Befrena has shown to be safe and well-tolerated, offering a dependable treatment option for veterinary professionals and pet owners alike. Befrena will offer important efficacy, convenience and value differentiators. Elanco continues to expect a first half 2026 launch.

In connection with these investments, Elanco expects the 2026 net tariff impact to be immaterial to adjusted EBITDA growth, given additional tariff clarity and a positive offset from an incremental price increase.

The combination of a favorable tax environment from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, regulatory reform resulting in improved timelines for USDA regulatory reviews and greater certainty on tariffs has created favorable conditions for the continuation of U.S. investments in R&D and manufacturing, while bringing key innovation capabilities from Europe to the U.S.

Innovation: Delivering a Consistent Flow of High-Impact Innovation

Since defining its basket of innovation in December 2020, Elanco has repeatedly raised the bar on its innovation target. Elanco now expects this innovation to generate approximately $1.1 billion in revenue in 2026, an increase of over $200 million from $840 to $880 million expected in 2025.

Looking ahead at Elanco's next wave of innovation, the company has increased its target innovation areas to eight and added two new major internal development platforms with monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and immunotherapy. Elanco has 10+ major innovation projects with blockbuster potential in development, expecting approvals for 5-6 major differentiated assets from this pipeline between 2026 and 2031. These differentiated pipeline assets represent an unprobabilized potential peak sales value of more than $2 billion – effectively doubling the value of the last wave.

"Over the past several years, Elanco has created a one-of-a-kind innovation powerhouse that has maximized capacity and throughput, delivering a continuous flow of differentiated products," said Dr. Ellen de Brabander, Executive Vice President of Innovation and Regulatory Affairs at Elanco. "There are more projects and more value in the pipeline than ever, and we've added cutting edge in house monoclonal and immunotherapy technology development platforms. We will continue to invest in the capacity and capabilities to bring new solutions to market that help pets live heathier, more active, longer lives and help farmers improve animal health, welfare and sustainability."

Diverse Market-Leading Portfolio: Positioned for Sustained Growth

Elanco is innovating in large, growing markets, supported by a strong, diverse portfolio. This includes leading growth in U.S. Pet Health and #1 positions in global pet retail and poultry, U.S. beef and swine. Elanco expects to double revenue from its 'Big 6' potential blockbuster products from 2025 to 2028 as it globalizes this basket of innovation (AdTab™, Befrena, Bovaer®, Credelio Quattro™, Experior®, Zenrelia™).

Productivity: Driving Margin Expansion and Free Cash Flow

Elanco's commitment to operational excellence and financial discipline is a cornerstone of its strategy, with a clear path to expanding margins, improving free cash flow and becoming a simpler, more efficient company. The company anticipates meaningful adjusted EBITDA improvement with high single-digit percentage growth, and free cash flow generation increasing through the period.

Elanco is also announcing organizational changes designed to generate approximately $25 million and $60 million in savings in 2026 and 2027, respectively, as part of its Elanco Ascend productivity initiative.

These strategic adjustments include:

Transforming and Investing in Innovation: A larger, more complex pipeline requires more capacity, new technical capabilities and increased investment. As such, Elanco is expanding its R&D organization in Indianapolis, refining its regulatory structure and proposing the closure of its Germany animal facility. The company also announces a strategic partnership with The Clinglobal Group to substantially expand capacity and capabilities, while being significantly more cost effective.

A larger, more complex pipeline requires more capacity, new technical capabilities and increased investment. As such, Elanco is expanding its R&D organization in Indianapolis, refining its regulatory structure and proposing the closure of its Germany animal facility. The company also announces a strategic partnership with The Clinglobal Group to substantially expand capacity and capabilities, while being significantly more cost effective. Optimizing Manufacturing Footprint: Elanco will continue to optimize its manufacturing footprint to power its pipeline, adjust to future volume expectations and continue the organization's productivity journey, including reducing workforce in higher-cost locations.

Approximately 600 roles will be impacted across Elanco with 300 eliminated positions and 300 shifted to other areas or locations. The company expects a charge of approximately $175 million, of which about $130 million is expected to be cash based.

In total, the company expects its Elanco Ascend program to deliver $200 to $250 million in adjusted EBITDA savings by 2030, with about 30% achieved in 2026.

"Our goal is clear: consistent, reliable delivery," said Bob VanHimbergen, Executive Vice President and CFO at Elanco. "We are taking the steps needed to become a more efficient, productive company, ensuring our resources are in the right places to fuel our no-regrets launches and invest in our pipeline while deleveraging and delivering on adjusted EBITDA margin growth. As we move into the second half of the decade, Elanco expects to deliver durable, profitable growth and sustained cash generation while creating lasting value for shareholders.

In conjunction with today's event, Elanco is reaffirming its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 outlook, provided on November 5, 2025, other than reported net loss and net loss per share, which will be impacted by the aforementioned restructuring charges.

WEBCAST

Elanco will host a webcast from approximately 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Time today, featuring presentations from Elanco's senior leadership team on the company's strategic priorities, financial outlook and innovation pipeline – defining Elanco's new era as a sustainable growth company. Access to the live webcast and related materials is available on Elanco's Investor Events and Presentations website. A replay will be available on the website following the event.

