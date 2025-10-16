Elanco to Host Investor Day on December 9

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELAN) will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, from approximately 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Time in New York City. The event will feature presentations from Elanco's senior leadership team on the company's strategic priorities, financial outlook, and innovation pipeline – defining Elanco's new era of growth.

Advance registration for the in-person event is required; institutional investors and analysts interested in attending should contact [email protected]. Registration and access for the live webcast and related materials will be available on Elanco's Investor Events and Presentations website. A replay will be available on the website following the event.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our purpose – all to Go Beyond for Animals, Customers, Society, and Our People. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

Investor Contact: Tiffany Kanaga (765) 740-0314 [email protected]

Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker (317) 989-7011 [email protected]

