Elanco to Participate in Stifel 2024 Jaws and Paws Conference

News provided by

Elanco Animal Health

May 21, 2024, 08:00 ET

GREENFIELD, Ind. , May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the Stifel 2024 Jaws and Paws Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Todd Young, executive vice president and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Elanco's investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

ABOUT ELANCO
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose– all to advance the health of animals, people, the planet and our enterprise. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

Investor Contact: Katy Grissom (317) 273-9248 [email protected]
Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker (317) 989-7011 [email protected]

SOURCE Elanco Animal Health

Also from this source

Elanco Animal Health Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Elanco Animal Health Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024, provided guidance for the second...
Elanco's 'Parvo is Poop' Campaign Unleashes Awareness and Action on National Parvo Awareness Day

Elanco's 'Parvo is Poop' Campaign Unleashes Awareness and Action on National Parvo Awareness Day

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today unleashed a multi-faceted educational campaign – declaring today as the first-ever National...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Trade Show News

Image1

Animal Welfare

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics