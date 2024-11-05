Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy Names Brad Head Director of International Partnerships

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy is proud to announce the appointment of Brad Head as its new Director of International Partnerships. With a distinguished career in the United States Air and Space Forces and renowned expertise in forging strategic partnerships, Head's extensive experience in defense, international relations and space policy will reinforce Elara Nova's position as a global leader in the space consultancy arena.

Brad Head's role at Elara Nova arrives as the company enhances its international strategy to address the complexities at the intersection of international relations and the space domain. In his new position, Head will leverage his background in high-stakes negotiations and multinational agreements, gained through his previous positions as Chief of Defense Planning at the United States Mission to NATO, Chief of the Office of Defense Cooperation at the United States Embassy in Brussels, Senior Director of Mission Engagement at Immersive Wisdom and most recently as the Director of International Affairs at the United States Space Operations Command.

In these various capacities, Head accumulated nearly three decades of experience engaging in international negotiations across the broad spectrum of government, industry and multinational stakeholders. His notable achievements include securing a $5.1 billion F-35 deal and $271 million MQ-9 deal with the Belgian Air Force, pioneering a Space Memorandum of Understanding with Luxembourg and concluding an Acquisition and Cross Service Agreement with the United Kingdom.

"Brad's wealth of expertise, extensive network across the space community and his unmatched commitment to international partnerships are invaluable to Elara Nova as we broaden our international presence," said Major General (Ret) Roger Teague, Founding Partner at Elara Nova. "With Brad's leadership in fostering strategic partnerships at the transnational level, we look forward to driving even greater innovation and collaboration with our global partners to secure a peaceful and prosperous space domain. We are thrilled to have him on our team."

Elara Nova has already distinguished itself as a leader in facilitating partnerships that effectively support national security objectives for the space domain. With Head at the helm of Elara Nova's international portfolio, the firm is poised to deepen relationships on behalf of its clients and foster collaborations that advance the accessibility and sustainability of the space domain for generations to come.

