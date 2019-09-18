Elastic Adhesives & Sealants (Polyurethane, Silicone, SMP) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2019 The "Elastic Adhesives & Sealants Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Silicone, SMP), End-Use Industry (Construction, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The elastic adhesives & sealants market exhibits high growth potential, and it is projected to reach USD22.3 billion by 2024 from USD 16.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Elastic adhesives & sealants are materials that exhibit strong elasticity, similar to rubber, and possess varied adhesive properties. After being cured, they form a strong, flexible, rubber-like bond. They have low contraction or distortion when curing and absorb external stress of vibration and shock. Elastic adhesives & sealants are used in various applications such as windows, consumer durables, and glazing as they improve aesthetics by limiting the use of screws, nails, fillet bonders, and lightweight fittings. They have compatibility with metal surfaces, painted surfaces, all absorbent mineral substrates, wood, brickwork, and glass. They can even be painted over after complete polymerization. These are widely used in applications such as glazing, flooring, and assembling.

The market for elastic adhesives & sealants has witnessed high growth due to promising demand from applications such as construction, glass glazing, automotive, and electronics. APAC accounts for the major share of the overall elastic adhesives & sealants market, and the region is projected to register the highest CAGR due to the rising awareness about the benefits of elastic adhesives & sealants and growing demand from the automotive and construction industries.

The key players in the elastic adhesives & sealants market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), ArkemaS.A. (France), H.B. Fuller Company (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), and 3M Company(US).



These companies are undertaking new product launch, merger & acquisitions, and investment & expansion as their development strategies to increase their market share.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Market Players

4.2 Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants Market: Major Resin Types

4.3 Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants Market in APAC

4.4 Global Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants Market

4.5 Developed vs. Developing Nations

4.6 Growing Demand From APAC

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Glazing and Panel Applications

5.2.1.2 Advancements in Adhesive Bonding Leading to Ease of Application

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand From Developing Countries

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand From End-Use Industries

5.2.1.5 Increasing Use of Silicone Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants in Various Industries

5.2.1.6 Growing Demand for Lightweight and Low Carbon Emitting Vehicles

5.2.1.7 Growing Demand for Smp Adhesives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Acceptance From End Users

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants

5.2.3.2 Innovations Across End-Use Industries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Approvals Required for Production

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Indicators

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.1.1 Global Gdp Trends and Forecasts

5.4.1.2 Forecast of the Construction Industry

5.4.1.3 Growth Indicators in the Automotive Industry

5.5 Patent Details

5.5.1 List of Major Patents

6 Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyurethane

6.3 Silicone

6.4 Silane Modified Polymers (SMP)

6.5 Others

7 Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants Market, By End-Use Industry and Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Construction

7.2.1 Flooring

7.2.2 Glazing

7.2.3 Sanitary & Kitchen

7.2.4 Off-Site Operations

7.2.5 Civil Engineering

7.2.6 Others

7.3 Industrial

7.3.1 Direct Glazing

7.3.2 Assembly

7.3.3 Others

7.4 Automotive & Transportation

8 Elastic Bonding Adhesives & Sealants Market, Regional Analysis

Company Profiles



3M

Aderis

Arkema

Beijing Comens New Materials

Cemedine

Dow Chemical

Dymax

Grupo Celo

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Hermann Otto

Huntsman

Illinois Tool Works

Jowat

Kleiberit

Mapei

Merz+Benteli

New Polyurethane Technologies (Npt)

Permabond

Recoll

Shanghai Sepna Chemical Technology

Sika

Soudal

Threebond

Tremco Illbruck

Weicon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5puzx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

