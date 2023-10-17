Elastio Expands Integration with AWS Security Hub and AWS Backup to Strengthen Defense

RESTON, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elastio, a leader in data resilience for cloud workloads on Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced new integrations with AWS Security Hub and AWS Backup.

To help customers ensure their data is clean, non-compromised, recoverable, and resilient, Elastio announced integration between its Data Resilience Platform and AWS Backup. Elastio has also announced integration with AWS Security Hub, a cloud security posture management service that automates best practice checks, aggregates alerts, and supports automated remediation. AWS customers can now add Elastio's alerts to this centralized security alert repository.

"We have recommended and deployed Elastio with a number of our customers," said Cris Daniluk, CEO of Rhythmic Technologies. "It ensures their data is not compromised, offers cost-effective long-term retention for threat intelligence, and enables fast recoveries in the event of an issue."

The Elastio platform is run entirely from within the customer's Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC). The Elastio technology does not have access to view or take custody of customer data or encryption keys. Customers control all policy details, including which AWS account(s) to run it in, what assets to scan, and the recovery point objective (RPO).

"Our clients must understand their recovery posture at all times," said Najaf Husain, CEO, Co-founder, Elastio. "We offer them insight into the health of their data and ensure its integrity and recoverability."

The expanded Elastio offering expands the company's AWS expertise, which includes the following:

  • AWS Storage Competency - Elastio has achieved AWS Storage Competency Partner status
  • AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate – Elastio is a member of the co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.
  • AWS Marketplace Seller – Elastio is available in AWS Marketplace

About Elastio

Elastio detects and precisely identifies ransomware in your data and assures rapid post-attack recovery. Our data resilience platform protects against cyber attacks when traditional cloud security measures fail.

Elastio's agentless deep file inspection continuously monitors business-critical data to identify threats and enable quick response to compromises and infected files. Elastio provides best-in-class application protection and recovery and delivers immediate time-to-value.  For more information, visit www.elastio.com.

