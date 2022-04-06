Elastomeric Membrane Market Size to Grow by USD 15.09 bn | Increasing Consumption of Thermoplastic Elastomer Coatings to Drive Growth | Technavio

The elastomeric membrane market covers the following areas:

Elastomeric Membrane Market Sizing

Elastomeric Membrane Market Forecast

Elastomeric Membrane Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The increasing consumption of thermoplastic elastomer coatings in the automotive industry is driving the elastomeric membrane market growth. Thermoplastic elastomers, such as acrylic, ethylene-propylene rubber, and other polymers, are preferred for coating applications in automotive plastic components. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the Chinese government is expected to increase the sales of automobiles in the country to 35 million units by 2025. Furthermore, according to the IBEF, the Indian government expects the automotive sector to attract USD 8 billion to USD 10 billion in local and foreign investments by the end of 2023. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the automotive industry. This, in turn, will accelerate the demand for elastomeric membranes during the forecast period.

Volatility in the prices of raw materials is challenging the elastomeric membrane market growth. Global crude oil demand declined by 2.5 million barrels per day in Q2 2020 due to the lockdowns implemented across the world, following the outbreak of COVID-19. According to British Petroleum Company PLC (BP) statistics, oil prices declined to USD 64.21/bbl in 2019, while they were USD 71.31/bbl in 2018. Furthermore, in February 2022, the price of crude oil crossed USD 100/bbl, primarily due to the imminent war between Russia and Ukraine. Thus, fluctuations in the global prices of crude oil will hamper the growth of the global elastomeric membrane market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The non-residential segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the continuous increase in the number of commercial spaces and public infrastructure globally. Significant activities are occurring in the field of building and upgrading existing infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, which are focusing on improving their public infrastructure to attract FDI. Emerging economies are also facing an increase in office spaces due to the growth in outsourcing activities of companies in developed economies. Thus, the rising number of commercial spaces across the world will further drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Barrett Co.

BASF SE

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Covestro AG

Firestone Building Products Co. LLC

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Hyload Inc.

JMH International Ltd.

Johns Manville

Kemper System

Lapolla Industries Inc.

Mapei SpA

Master Builders Solutions Deutschland GmbH

Sika AG

SOPREMA SAS

Standard Industries Inc.

The Dow Chemical Co.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Triton Inc.

Elastomeric Membrane Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barrett Co., BASF SE, Carlisle Companies Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covestro AG, Firestone Building Products Co. LLC, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Hyload Inc., JMH International Ltd., Johns Manville, Kemper System, Lapolla Industries Inc., Mapei SpA, Master Builders Solutions Deutschland GmbH, Sika AG, SOPREMA SAS, Standard Industries Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., The Sherwin-Williams Co., and Triton Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 89: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 90: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 91: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 92: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.4 Carlisle Companies Inc.

Exhibit 94: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 98: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 99: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key news



Exhibit 101: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

10.6 Firestone Building Products Co. LLC

Exhibit 103: Firestone Building Products Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 104: Firestone Building Products Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Firestone Building Products Co. LLC - Key offerings

10.7 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 106: GCP Applied Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: GCP Applied Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: GCP Applied Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: GCP Applied Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: GCP Applied Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Johns Manville

Exhibit 111: Johns Manville - Overview



Exhibit 112: Johns Manville - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Johns Manville - Key offerings

10.9 Kemper System

Exhibit 114: Kemper System - Overview



Exhibit 115: Kemper System - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Kemper System - Key offerings

10.10 Sika AG

Exhibit 117: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 118: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 120: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Sika AG - Segment focus

10.11 SOPREMA SAS

Exhibit 122: SOPREMA SAS - Overview



Exhibit 123: SOPREMA SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: SOPREMA SAS - Key offerings

10.12 Standard Industries Inc.

Exhibit 125: Standard Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Standard Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Standard Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Standard Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

