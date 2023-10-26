Elation Health and AAFP Innovation Lab Showcase Study Results of Value-Based Payment Models for Family Physicians at Annual FMX 2023

Stop by Elation's booth and learn how family physicians with 75% revenue derived from value-based payment models experience less burnout symptoms

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation Health , the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, announced today its plans at FMX 2023 in Chicago to discuss the highlights of a second study with the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Innovation Lab, which identifies key innovations that optimize the family medicine experience. The goal of the 2023 study, conducted with participation from 10 primary care practices of varying sizes, specifically identified barriers to and innovations required for mainstream adoption of value-based payment (VBP) models and its relationship to physician burnout.

The Elation team, including Dr. Sara Pastoor and Nick Dealtry , will be on-site at FMX 2023 and available for attendees interested to learn more about how Elation supports family medicine and primary care physicians delivering the next generation of clinical experiences in value-based payment programs.

FMX 2023

When: October 26-29, 2023

Where: Marriott Marquis Chicago

Event details: Elation Health is speaking and exhibiting at FMX 2023: Ignite - Fired up for Family Medicine's annual gathering. Attendees can visit Elation Health at booth No. 1925 all four days and hear more from Elation's leadership team across three exciting sessions.

Session Details:

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 11:15am CT

Where: W179AB at Marriott Marquis Chicago

Topic: The DPC Value/Affordability Equation with Dr. Sara Pastoor, more here

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30pm CT

Where: Hall F of The Xchange: Office of The Future Booth 2423 at Marriott Marquis Chicago

Topic: A Fireside Conversation: Bright Spots of Value-Based Care Delivery for Physicians and Patients with Dr. Sara Pastoor, more here. This activity is provided by Agilon Health, Aledade, ChenMed, Elation Health and Navina. Dive deep into the world of value-based payment in this engaging hour-long fireside conversation. Learn actionable strategies and insights that have led to outstanding patient outcomes and increased efficiency. Whether you're just beginning your journey into value-based care delivery or a current VBP champion, this session promises to be both illuminating and inspiring.

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 12:30pm CT

Where: Hall F of The Xchange: Office of The Future Booth 2423 at Marriott Marquis Chicago

Topic: A Fireside Conversation: With Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group Hawaii and Dr. Steven Waldren from AAFP Innovation Lab alongside Dr. Sara Pastoor from Elation Health discussing the results of its second collaborative study .

Elation's award-winning, clinical-first design, intuitive charting, and seamless integrations provide point-of-care workflows that are purpose-built for high-value primary care. Its powerful developer platform and robust API, which responds to more than one million calls daily, also empower tech-enabled organizations to integrate with Elation's strategic partners and build custom solutions.

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the most trusted technology platform for high-value primary care. Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on a collaborative EHR platform — that help primary care organizations start, grow, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation supports the mission of primary care by providing technology solutions that ease burden and allow physicians to focus on caring for their patients. The company serves 30,000 clinicians caring for more than three million Americans, including thousands of small independent practices and large prominent digital health innovators. Elation Health is looking ahead to another year of advancement after securing $50 million in Series D funding in 2022, with plans to continue investing in technology and services as they rapidly scale. Learn more at elationhealth.com , LinkedIn , and X .

