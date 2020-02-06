Elation Health Ranked the Top KLAS Performer for Small Practices

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation Health , the platform for independent primary care, was recognized by KLAS on Friday with a ranking of 89.8 (EMR only, limited data) in the Best in KLAS 2020 report. Elation's platform supports more than ten thousand clinical users in independent primary care practices serving more than seven million patient lives.

"Trust is a scarce resource in the EMR market today. It is a very hard thing to build a positive reputation with physicians and their patients," said Kyna Fong, CEO and co-founder, Elation Health. "We work hard to support physicians in a way that will allow them to practice medicine to the best of their ability and the freedom to practice on their own terms. The recognition of our customers through KLAS means so much to us. It keeps us going in our focus on trusting doctors and supporting their craft."

Elation's platform strengthens the relationship between physicians and patients and is carefully designed to support the craft of primary care medicine and the specific needs of independent practices.

"A couple of years ago, I started a new practice, and we were shopping around for different vendors. We looked at a lot of EMRs, and nothing out there was perfect. Of all of the products I looked at, the Elation product was by far the best. I still feel that way." (Physician: November 2019. Visit klasresearch.com for a complete view.)

Another physician Elation user said, "Elation's support people are great. They are very receptive and responsive, and they try to make things work if they can. We had a really good experience with a representative when we needed input. We wanted to create a bunch of new lab order sets, and we needed the support people to help us through the process. The representative we worked with was incredibly helpful and receptive. That was the kind of personalization we needed." (Physician: October 2019. Visit klasresearch.com for a complete view.)

Elation Health is the most trusted platform for independent primary care. Since 2010, we've supported physicians who practice on their own terms, delivering the highest quality personalized care at the lowest cost for more than seven million patients. Learn more at ElationHealth.com.

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit klasresearch.com.

