Elbit Systems Awarded Approximately $1.4 Billion Contract for Extensive Military Modernization Programs for a European Customer

HAIFA, Israel, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") announced today that it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $1.4 billion by a European customer for extensive military modernization programs. The contract will be performed over a period of five years.

The modernized programs will provide improved maneuverability and survivability, spanning the entire battle domain. The state-of-the-art solutions to be delivered include a variety of uncrewed autonomous solutions, advanced networked land electronic warfare (EW), precision-guided munitions (artillery and air-to-ground), coupled with electro-optical designating and reconnaissance systems, all networked by software-defined radios (SDR). These solutions will improve the nation's operational effectiveness towards becoming an advanced and modern army.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems: "This contract reflects the breadth and attractiveness of Elbit Systems' defense portfolio, as well as our ability to deliver both highly capable, best–in–class systems and comprehensive, integrated solutions tailored to evolving operational needs. Our proven experience working with numerous armed forces worldwide, together with our strong in–house development capabilities and leading–edge technological expertise, continue to drive growing demand for our solutions and position us as a trusted partner for long–term military modernization programs."

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is a leading global defense technology company, delivering advanced solutions for a secure and safer world. Elbit Systems develops, manufactures, integrates and sustains a range of next-generation solutions across multiple domains.

Driven by its agile, collaborative culture, and leveraging Israel's technology ecosystem, Elbit Systems enables customers to address rapidly evolving battlefield challenges and overcome threats.

Elbit Systems employs over 20,000 people in dozens of countries across five continents. The Company reported $7,938.6 million in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2025 and an order backlog of $28.1 billion as of such date.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com, follow us on X or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Company Contact:

Dr. Yaacov (Kobi) Kagan, Executive VP - CFO

Tel: +972-77-2946663

[email protected]

Daniella Finn, VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +972-77-2948984

[email protected]

Dalia Bodinger, VP, Communications & Brand

Tel: +972-77-2947602

[email protected]

This press release may contain forward–looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward–looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward–looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; including the duration and scope of the war in Israel, and the potential impact on our operations; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this press release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

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SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.