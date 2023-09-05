Elbit Systems Awarded Two Contracts in an Aggregate Amount of $200 Million to Supply Artillery C4I Solution and Hostile Fire Counter Attack Solution to a European Country

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") announced today it was awarded two contracts by a European country, worth an aggregate amount of approximately $200 million, to supply a C4I (Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence) solution to artillery battalions and a Hostile Fire Counter Attack (HFCA) solution. The contracts will be executed until 2026, with options for further extensions.

The C4I solution will provide advanced C4I capabilities to four battalions of 155mm howitzers guns, including Elbit Systems' SDR radios – the E-Lynx and TORCH-X Fire applications. The artillery C4I solution will allow the customer to effectively command its artillery battalions and increase operational effectiveness of its weapon systems, while the HFCA solution will allow the customer to detect enemy fire source and close the operational cycle by destroying the enemy fire source using Elbit Systems' artillery C4I solution.

These solutions will be integrated into the customer's wider artillery C4I system, also provided by Elbit Systems. Elbit Systems will leverage the Company's extensive worldwide experience of delivering C4I and communications solutions to artillery units and armed forces, while integrating various sensors that will increase operational effectiveness.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems: "We are honored by the trust placed in us and our products once again and will continue with our commitment to grow and expand our local know-how and capabilities in support of our customers. Elbit systems' solutions increase operational effectiveness and allow our customers to better utilize their fire power, while increasing their accuracy and lethality. These contracts validate the technological and operational advantages offered by our solutions."

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

