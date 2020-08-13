Elbit Systems Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) (the "Company" or "Elbit Systems"), the international high technology company, reported today its consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's business results and trends. Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is GAAP financial data.

Management Comment :

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "Our second quarter results demonstrate the resilience of our business during a period in which we continued to face the operational and logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are particularly pleased by the improved operating profit margin and cash flow in the quarter.

Our ability to win new business and grow our backlog during the quarter is a testimony to the continued interest in our products and solutions around the world, even during the pandemic. As we look towards a post-pandemic world, our $10.8 billion backlog provides us with good revenue visibility."

Second Quarter 2020 Results :

Revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were $1,079.4 million, as compared to $1,064.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP (*) gross profit amounted to $286.4 million (26.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $294.3 million (27.7% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019. GAAP gross profit in the second quarter of 2020 was $280.5 million (26.0% of revenues), as compared to $288.4 million (27.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019.

Research and development expenses, net were $79.0 million (7.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $77.3 million (7.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $67.4 million (6.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $73.6 million (6.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019.

General and administrative expenses, net were $52.0 million (4.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $57.2 million (5.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019.

Other operating income, net in the second quarter of 2020 was $35.0 million, resulting mainly from capital gains related to sale and lease back of buildings by a subsidiary in the U.S.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $92.7 million (8.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $89.6 million (8.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019. GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2020 was $117.1 million (10.9% of revenues), as compared to $80.3 million (7.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019.

Financial expenses, net were $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Other income, net in the second quarter of 2020 was $13.0 million , as compared to other income of $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. Other income in the second quarter of 2020 includes income of approximately $15.4 million as a result of revaluation and capital gain related to the sale of shares in a subsidiary in Israel.

Taxes on income were $23.6 million (effective tax rate of 20.8%) in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $10.8 million (effective tax rate of 17.6%) in the second quarter of 2019. The tax rate in the second quarter of 2020 was affected by the higher tax rate of the capital gains.

Equity in net earnings (losses) of affiliated companies and partnerships was a loss of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to earnings of $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. The loss in the second quarter of 2020 was a result of the write-off of a $4.4 million investment in an affiliated company in Israel.

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in the second quarter of 2020 was $0.2 million, as compared to $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2020 was $68.9 million (6.4% of revenues), as compared to $64.3 million (6.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2020 was $89.3 million (8.3% of revenues), as compared to $53.8 million (5.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $1.56 for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $1.46 for the second quarter of 2019. GAAP diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2020 were $2.02, as compared to $1.22 for the second quarter of 2019.

The Company's backlog of orders as of June 30, 2020 totaled $10,804 million, as compared to $9,796 million as of June 30, 2019. Approximately 63% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 55% of the current backlog is scheduled to be performed during the second half of 2020 and during 2021.

Operating cash flow in the six months ended June 30, 2020 was a positive $169.3 million, as compared to a negative operating cash flow in the six months ended June 30, 2019 in the amount of $91.5 million.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Company:

The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. COVID-19 has had significant negative impacts on the worldwide economy, resulting in disruptions to supply chains and financial markets, significant travel restrictions, facility closures and shelter-in-place orders in various locations. Elbit Systems is closely monitoring the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the Company's employees, customers and suppliers, as well as on the global economy.

As we last reported on May 26, 2020, we have been taking a number of actions to protect the safety of our employees as well as maintain business continuity and secure our supply chain. We also reported on a number of activities where we are leveraging our technological capabilities to assist hospital staffs and other first responders protecting our communities from the impact of the pandemic. All of these actions remain ongoing.

During the first and second quarters of 2020 our business was not materially impacted by the pandemic, although some of our businesses are experiencing certain disruptions due to government directed safety measures, travel restrictions and supply chain delays.

We have implemented a series of cost control measures to help limit the financial impact of the pandemic on the Company, in parallel to the measures we are taking to maintain business continuity and deliveries to our customers. We also are working on efficiency initiatives with a number of our suppliers. We continue to evaluate our operations on an ongoing basis in order to adapt to the evolving business environment.

While our commercial avionics business line has been negatively affected by the pandemic's impact on the commercial aviation market, most of our defense markets have continued to show relative stability. We are continuously analyzing our business and its vulnerability to the possible future impact of the pandemic.

We believe that as of June 30, 2020, Elbit Systems had a healthy balance sheet, adequate levels of cash and access to credit facilities that provide liquidity when necessary. We have given high priority to cash management and adequate cash reserves to run the business.

The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's performance will depend on future developments including the duration and spread of the pandemic, the measures adopted by governments to limit the spread of the pandemic and resulting actions that may be taken by our customers and our supply chain, all of which are uncertain. As noted in our annual report on Form 20-F, the preparation of financial reports such as our quarterly financial results requires us to make judgments, assumptions and estimates that affect the amounts reported. For our quarterly financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, we considered the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our critical and significant accounting estimates. The expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic did not have a material effect on our significant judgments, assumptions and estimates reflected in the results. However, our future results may differ materially from our estimates. As events continue to evolve in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimates we use in future periods may change materially.

* Non-GAAP financial data :

The following non-GAAP financial data is presented to enable investors to have additional information on the Company's business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to the Company's financial results. The Company believes such data provides useful information to investors by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of the Company's financial results over time. Such non-GAAP information is used by the Company's management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the Company's current performance. However, investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies.

The non-GAAP financial data includes reconciliation adjustments regarding non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, net income and diluted EPS. In arriving at non-GAAP presentations, companies generally factor out items such as those that have a non-recurring impact on the income statements, various non-cash items including significant exchange rate differences, significant effects of retroactive tax legislation, changes in accounting guidance, financial transactions and other items not considered to be part of regular ongoing business, which, in management's judgment, are items that are considered to be outside of the review of core operating results.

In the Company's non-GAAP presentation, the Company made certain adjustments, as indicated in the table below.

These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data: (US Dollars in millions, except for share and per share amount)



Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

20 19



















GAAP gross profit $ 569.9



$ 566.0



$ 280.5



$ 288.4



$ 1,136.5

Adjustments :

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets 11.9



11.7



5.9



5.9



22.0

Expenses related to acquisition —



—



—



—



55.0

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 581.8



$ 577.7



$ 286.4



$ 294.3



$ 1,213.5

Percent of revenues 27.1 %

27.7 %

26.5 %

27.7 %

26.9 %







































GAAP operating income $ 197.5



$ 156.3



$ 117.1



$ 80.3



$ 321.6

Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets 20.6



18.5



10.6



9.3



36.1

Expenses related to acquisition —



—



—



—



55.0

Capital gain (35.0)



—



(35.0)



—



(31.8)

Gain from changes in holdings —



(1.2)



—



—



(1.2)

Non-GAAP operating income $ 183.1



$ 173.6



$ 92.7



$ 89.6



$ 379.7

Percent of revenues 8.5 %

8.3 %

8.6 %

8.4 %

8.4 %







































GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 152.9



$ 104.3



$ 89.3



$ 53.8



$ 227.9

Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets 20.6



18.5



10.6



9.3



36.1

Expenses related to acquisition —



—



—



—



55.0

Capital gain (35.0)



—



(35.0)



—



(31.8)

Gain from changes in holdings —



(1.2)



—



—



(1.2)

Impairment of investment 4.4



—



4.4



—



3.7

Exchange rate differences 6.8



15.5



4.0



7.0



24.6

Capital gain and revaluation of investment (18.6)



(4.6)



(15.4)



(4.6)



(8.3)

Related tax benefits 9.7



(2.4)



11.0



(1.2)



(8.2)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 140.8



$ 130.1



$ 68.9



$ 64.3



$ 297.8

Percent of revenues 6.5 %

6.2 %

6.4 %

6.0 %

6.6 %







































GAAP diluted net EPS $ 3.46



$ 2.40



$ 2.02



$ 1.22



$ 5.20

Adjustments, net (0.28)



0.60



(0.46)



0.24



1.59

Non-GAAP diluted net EPS $ 3.18



$ 3.00



$ 1.56



$ 1.46



$ 6.79



Recent Events :

On June 17, 2020, the Company announced that Mr. Moshe Kaplinsky, who was elected as an External Director of the Company's Board of Directors in March 2020, tendered his resignation to the Company. Mr. Kaplinsky indicated that the reason for his resignation was as a matter of caution to avoid any potential conflict of interests due to his recent nomination as the CEO of Oil Refineries Ltd. (Bazan). The Company accepted Mr. Kaplinsky's resignation and thanked him for his contribution during his tenure. The Company provided Nasdaq with a notice that it would be temporarily out of compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(b)(1) requiring that Independent Directors constitute a majority of the Company's Board. The Company announced that it will promptly proceed with the process of identifying a suitable candidate for election as an External Director and convening a shareholders meeting for his or her election, within the periods set forth in the Companies Law and Nasdaq Listing Rules.

On June 22, 2020, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $38 million from the Israeli Ministry of Defense to provide operation, maintenance and logistic services for the Textron T-6 trainer aircraft ("T-6") fleet of the Israeli Air Force ("IAF"). This contract award follows a decade during which Elbit Systems has provided the IAF with operation and maintenance services for the T-6 fleet, meeting the IAF's standards of service, availability and flight safety. The contract will be executed over a five-year period, with an option for an additional five-year period.

On July 1, 2020, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $53 million to provide and integrate intelligence suites onboard vessels of the Navy of a country in Southeast Asia. The contract will be performed over a two-year period.

On July 7, 2020, the Company announced that it will be holding an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to adopt a resolution to elect Mr. Noaz Bar Nir as an External Director of the Company for a first three-year term commencing on the close of the Meeting.

On August 11, 2020, the Company announced that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on August 10, 2020, the proposed resolution to elect Noaz Bar Nir as an External Director of the Company was approved. Mr. Bar Nir's election as an External Director of the Company enables the Company to return to being in full compliance with the applicable board of director independence requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rules and the Israeli Companies Law.

Dividend :

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.44 per share for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend's record date is September 1, 2020. The dividend will be paid from income generated as Preferred Income (as defined under Israel tax laws), on September 14, 2020, net of taxes and levies, at the rate of 20%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Unaudited

Audited Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 339,103



$ 221,060

Short-term bank deposits 1,707



2,213

Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 2,124,899



2,067,846

Other receivables and prepaid expenses 175,646



160,728

Inventories, net 1,337,072



1,219,920

Total current assets 3,978,427



3,671,767









Investments in affiliated companies and partnerships and other companies 171,534



201,574

Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 255,832



259,150

Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 55,296



58,076

Deferred income taxes, net 107,305



89,452

Severance pay fund 272,539



287,104



862,506



895,356









Operating lease right of use assets 414,794



365,763

Property, plant and equipment, net 750,433



766,532

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,573,337



1,635,940

Total assets $ 7,579,497



$ 7,335,358

















Liabilities and equity





Short-term bank credit and loans $ 166,061



$ 208,399

Current maturities of long-term loans and Series A Notes 37,884



199,882

Operating lease liabilities 57,504



62,565

Trade payables 816,245



926,338

Other payables and accrued expenses 1,043,245



1,052,080

Contract liabilities 980,483



723,581



3,101,422



3,172,845









Long-term loans, net of current maturities 587,538



440,124

Employee benefit liabilities 807,946



836,535

Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 120,581



114,419

Operating lease liabilities 375,214



323,287

Contract liabilities 85,015



62,830

Other long-term liabilities 243,590



225,478



2,219,884



2,002,673









Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 2,240,440



2,141,406

Non-controlling interests 17,751



18,434

Total equity 2,258,191



2,159,840

Total liabilities and equity $ 7,579,497



$ 7,335,358



ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share amount)





















Six Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,



Year Ended

December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019



2019





Unaudited

Unaudited



Audited

Revenues

$ 2,150,671



$ 2,085,704



$ 1,079,448



$ 1,063,981



$ 4,508,400



Cost of revenues

1,580,787



1,519,689



798,940



775,588



3,371,933



Gross profit

569,884



566,015



280,508



288,393



1,136,467





























Operating expenses:























Research and development, net

159,401



154,658



78,965



77,303



331,757



Marketing and selling, net

137,920



145,405



67,377



73,573



301,400



General and administrative, net

109,995



110,866



52,000



57,226



214,749



Other operating income, net

(34,963)



(1,234)



(34,963)



—



(33,049)



Total operating expenses

372,353



409,695



163,379



208,102



814,857



Operating income

197,531



156,320



117,129



80,291



321,610



























Financial expenses, net

(29,072)



(34,254)



(16,552)



(20,329)



(69,072)



Other income (expenses), net

14,215



(1,807)



12,985



1,623



(6,243)



Income before income taxes

182,674



120,259



113,562



61,585



246,295



























Taxes on income

(32,350)



(20,924)



(23,637)



(10,825)



(19,414)







150,324



99,335



89,925



50,760



226,881



























Equity in net earnings (losses) of affiliated companies and partnerships 2,699



5,741



(447)



3,494



1,774



Net income

$ 153,023



$ 105,076



$ 89,478



$ 54,254



$ 228,655



Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(162)



(800)



(181)



(434)



(798)



Net income attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders

$ 152,861



$ 104,276



$ 89,297



$ 53,820



$ 227,857



























Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:









Basic net earnings per share

$ 3.46



$ 2.40



$ 2.02



$ 1.22



$ 5.20



Diluted net earnings per share

$ 3.46



$ 2.40



$ 2.02



$ 1.22



$ 5.20



























Weighted average number of shares (in thousands)





















Shares used in computation of basic earnings per share

44,198



43,376



44,198



43,963



43,787



Shares used in computation of diluted earnings per share

44,220



43,427



44,236



44,062



43,848





ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Six Months Ended June 30,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2019

Unaudited

Audited CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 153,023



$ 105,076



$ 228,655

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 73,971



66,854



137,146

Write-off impairment 4,400



—



3,692

Stock-based compensation 2,042



1,951



3,994

Amortization of Series A Notes premium and related issuance costs, net (46)



(46)



(93)

Deferred income taxes and reserve, net (13,953)



9,267



(15,059)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (32,236)



(432)



(34,154)

Gain on sale of investments and remeasurement of investment held under fair value method (21,358)



(4,479)



(7,928)

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships, net of dividend received (*) (2,086)



411



8,526

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:









Increase in short and long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets and prepaid expenses (67,732)



(78,562)



(267,924)

Increase in inventories, net (90,146)



(134,370)



(55,841)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables, other payables and accrued expenses (69,093)



(5,638)



115,621

Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net (8,079)



3,012



4,629

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 240,569



(54,515)



(174,582)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 169,276



(91,471)



(53,318)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets (58,548)



(64,904)



(137,604)

Acquisition of subsidiaries and business operations —



(5,634)



(357,144)

Proceeds from premises evacuation grants receivables —



344,913



344,913

Investments in affiliated companies and other companies (1,220)



(1,350)



(8,567)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 70,720



1,039



36,671

Proceeds from sale of investments 44,200



—



—

Investment in long-term deposits, net (161)



61



(38)

Investment in short-term deposits (600)



(15,649)



(2,314)

Proceeds from sale of short-term deposits 1,066



21,856



17,294

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 55,457



280,332



(106,789)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of treasury shares, net —



184,840



184,840

Repayment of long-term loans (155,224)



(241,984)



(243,324)

Proceeds from long-term loans 201,550



—



350,000

Repayment of Series A Notes (55,532)



(55,532)



(55,532)

Dividends paid (54,861)



(38,273)



(62,578)

Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net (42,623)



(54,581)



(718)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (106,690)



(205,530)



172,688













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 118,043



(16,669)



12,581

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 221,060



208,479



208,479

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 339,103



$ 191,810



$ 221,060













* Dividend received from affiliated companies and partnerships $ 5,013



$ 6,152



$ 10,300



ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES Consolidated Revenues by Areas of Operation :

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

$ millions

% Airborne systems 777.0



36.1



781.3



37.5



389.5



36.1



412.9



38.8

C4ISR systems 479.4



22.3



505.4



24.2



238.4



22.1



261.9



24.6

Land systems 592.9



27.6



565.5



27.1



294.8



27.3



262.0



24.6

Electro-optic systems 251.3



11.7



171.3



8.2



131.8



12.2



93.4



8.8

Other (mainly non-defense

engineering and production

services) 50.1



2.3



62.2



3.0



25.0



2.3



33.8



3.2

Total 2,150.7



100.0



2,085.7



100.0



1,079.5



100.0



1,064.0



100.0



Consolidated Revenues by Geographical Regions :

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

$ millions

% Israel 511.9



23.8



494.3



23.7



265.9



24.6



232.4



21.8

North America 733.3



34.1



575.3



27.6



366.5



34.0



299.6



28.2

Europe 347.6



16.2



388.0



18.6



162.8



15.1



191.5



18.0

Asia-Pacific 431.2



20.0



483.9



23.2



221.2



20.5



267.3



25.1

Latin America 74.0



3.4



72.6



3.5



41.4



3.8



40.8



3.8

Other countries 52.7



2.5



71.6



3.4



21.7



2.0



32.4



3.1

Total 2,150.7



100.0



2,085.7



100.0



1,079.5



100.0



1,064.0



100.0



SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.