ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Order backlog at $22.1 billion; Revenues of $1.7 billion;

Non-GAAP net income of $99 million; GAAP net income of $79 million;

Non-GAAP net EPS of $2.21; GAAP net EPS of $1.77

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), the international high technology defense company, reported today its consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see page 4 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented:

"Elbit Systems reports a strong quarter, with substantial growth across key performance measures exceeding our internal goals, while meeting our customers' needs in Israel and worldwide. The Company's order backlog, which hit a record high of over $22 billion, provides stability and resilience for the Company for years to come, as our investments in R&D create strong foundations for long-term growth and development. Our highly regarded solutions and products are experiencing high demand. This consistent growth reflects the quality and excellence driven by our dedicated and outstanding employees in Israel and in our subsidiaries around the world."

Third quarter 2024 results:

Revenues in the third quarter of 2024 were $1,717.5 million, as compared to $1,501.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Aerospace revenues increased by 7% in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the third quarter of 2023 mainly due to increased UAS sales in Israel. C4I and Cyber revenues increased by 13% in the third quarter of 2024 mainly due to radio systems and command and control systems sales. ISTAR and EW revenues increased by 13% mainly due to Electronic Warfare and Electro-Optic systems sales. Land revenues increased by 24% due to the increase in ammunition and munition sales in Israel. Elbit Systems of America revenues increased by 17% due to the increase in night-vision systems and medical instrumentation sales.

For distribution of revenues by segments and geographic regions see the tables on page 12.

Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $419.4 million (24.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $374.2 million (24.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023. GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of 2024 was $412.8 million (24.0% of revenues), as compared to $367.2 million (24.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Research and development expenses, net were $119.9 million (7.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $103.3 million (6.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $91.3 million (5.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $86.0 million (5.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

General and administrative expenses, net were $75.7 million (4.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $71.8 million (4.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $140.7 million (8.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $120.0 million (8.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023. GAAP operating income in the third quarter of 2024 was $125.8 million (7.3% of revenues), as compared to $106.1 million (7.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Financial expenses, net were $45.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $35.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Taxes on income were $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2024 was $98.8 million (5.8% of revenues), as compared to $76.5 million (5.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2024 was $79.1 million (4.6% of revenues), as compared to $60.7 million (4.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $2.21 for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $1.71 for the third quarter of 2023. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2024 were $1.77, as compared to $1.36 in the third quarter of 2023.

The Company's order backlog as of September 30, 2024 totaled $22.1 billion. Approximately 66% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 37% of the backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2024 and 2025.

Cash flow provided by operating activities in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $82.5 million, as compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $200.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The cash flow in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was affected mainly by the increase in contract liabilities, which was offset by the increase in inventories and trade receivables.

__________

* see page 4

Impact of the "Swords of Iron" War on the Company:

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel's southern border from the Gaza Strip and conducted a series of brutal attacks on civilian and military targets. Hamas also launched extensive rocket attacks on the Israeli population and industrial centers located along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip and on many other parts of the country. Israel has also been attacked by other terrorist organizations on different fronts, including from Lebanon, which have prompted military responses from Israel on these fronts. Following the attacks, the State of Israel declared a state of war, which is ongoing.

Since the commencement of hostilities, Elbit Systems has experienced a material increased demand for its products and solutions from the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) compared to the demand levels prior to the war. The Company has also increased its support to the IMOD, mainly through deliveries of its systems and the dedicated efforts of our employees. At the same time, the Company continues its activities in the international markets with the support of its local subsidiaries. Subject to further developments, which are difficult to predict, the IMOD's increased demand for the Company's products and solutions may continue and could generate material additional orders for the Company.

While the vast majority of the facilities in Israel continue to operate uninterrupted, some operations have experienced disruptions due to supply chain and operational constraints, including among others due to limitations on exports to Israel, increase of transportation costs and delays, material and component shortages, attacks by anti-Israeli organizations, the relocation of certain production lines, evacuation of employees and employee recruitment for reserve duty. The number of employees recruited was approximately 8% as of September 30, 2024, and could fluctuate depending on future developments.

Elbit Systems has taken a number of steps to protect the safety and the security of its employees in Israel and abroad, to support its increased production, to mitigate existing and potential supply chain disruptions and to maintain business continuity, including the relocation of production lines from facilities in evacuated areas to alternative facilities; recruitment of additional employees; increased monitoring of global supply chains to identify delays, shortages and bottlenecks; rescheduling of deliveries to certain customers as necessary; and an increase of inventories.

The extent of the effects of the war on the Company's performance will depend on future developments of the war that are difficult to predict at this time, including its duration and scope. We continue to monitor the situation closely.

* Non-GAAP financial data:

The following non-GAAP financial data, including Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, is presented to enable investors to have additional information on our business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to our financial results. We believe such data provides useful information to investors and analysts by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of our financial results over time. The non-GAAP adjustments exclude amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions that occurred mainly in prior periods, capital gains related primarily to the sale of investments, restructuring activities, uncompensated costs related to "Swords of Iron" war, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, revaluations of investments in affiliated companies, non-operating foreign exchange gains or losses, one-time tax expenses, and the effect of tax on each of these items. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they supplement and/or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past, and future periods.

Specifically, management uses Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, and Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to measure the ongoing gross profit, operating profit and net income performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for more significant non-recurring items, amortization expenses of intangible assets relating to prior acquisitions, and non-cash expense which can fluctuate year to year.

We believe Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, and Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because they provide measures of the Company's ongoing performance that enable these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data.

Management uses Adjusted diluted earnings per share to evaluate further adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders while considering changes in the number of diluted shares over comparable periods.

We believe adjusted diluted earnings per share is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income attributable to Company's shareholders on a per-share basis.

The non-GAAP measures used by the Company are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies. They should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Data:

(US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)



Nine

months

ended

September

30, 2024

Nine

months

ended

September

30, 2023

Three

months

ended

September

30, 2024

Three

months

ended

September

30, 2023

Year

ended

December

31, 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 1,176.6

$ 1,100.8

$ 412.8

$ 367.2

$ 1,483.0 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 14.8

20.2

4.2

6.6

27.3 Restructuring of a subsidiary's activities —

—

—

—

17.5 Stock based compensation 1.5

1.5

0.7

0.4

1.8 Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war 6.0

—

1.7

—

4.3 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,198.9

$ 1,122.5

$ 419.4

$ 374.2

$ 1,533.9 Percent of revenues 24.5 %

25.8 %

24.4 %

24.9 %

25.7 %



















GAAP operating income $ 347.7

$ 301.5

$ 125.8

$ 106.1

$ 369.1 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 26.5

32.7

8.1

10.9

43.9 Restructuring of a subsidiary's activities —

—

—

—

17.5 Stock based compensation 10.1

9.7

4.4

3.0

12.1 Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war 8.6

—

2.4

—

6.1 Non-GAAP operating income $ 392.9

$ 343.9

$ 140.7

$ 120.0

$ 448.7 Percent of revenues 8.0 %

7.9 %

8.2 %

8.0 %

7.5 %



















GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 231.1

$ 185.1

$ 79.1

$ 60.7

$ 215.1 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 26.5

32.7

8.1

10.9

43.9 Restructuring of a subsidiary's activities —

—

—

—

17.5 Stock based compensation 10.1

9.7

4.4

3.0

12.1 Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war 8.6

—

2.4

—

6.1 Capital gain (2.0)

—

(2.0)

—

— Revaluation of investment measured under fair value option 7.4

—

—

—

3.0 Non-operating foreign exchange (gains) losses (4.2)

5.7

8.1

3.3

12.0 Tax effect and other tax items, net (5.3)

(4.2)

(1.3)

(1.4)

(10.9) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 272.2

$ 229.0

$ 98.8

$ 76.5

$ 298.8 Percent of revenues 5.6 %

5.3 %

5.8 %

5.1 %

5.0 %



















GAAP diluted net EPS $ 5.18

$ 4.15

$ 1.77

$ 1.36

$ 4.82 Adjustments, net 0.92

0.99

0.44

0.35

1.88 Non-GAAP diluted net EPS $ 6.10

$ 5.14

$ 2.21

$ 1.71

$ 6.70

(*) While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measures

and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

Recent Events:

On September 20, 2024, the Company announced that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 19, 2024 at the Company's offices in Haifa, each of the proposals described in the Proxy Statement to the shareholders dated August 15, 2024, was approved by the required majority.

On October 28, 2024, the Company announced that it was awarded an approximately $200 million contract by the Israeli Ministry of Defense to supply high-power laser systems for the "Iron Beam" air defense system.

On November 5, 2024, the Company announced that it was awarded a follow-on contract of approximately $127 million to supply Iron Fist Active Protection Systems to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems for upgrades to the U.S. Army's Bradley M2A4E1 Infantry Fighting Vehicles. The contract will be performed over a period of 34 months.

On November 18, 2024, the Company announced that it was awarded contracts worth a total amount of approximately $335 million, to supply defense systems to a European country. The contracts include the supply of PULS™ (Precise and Universal Launching Systems) rocket launchers and rockets, as well as Hermes™ 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems equipped with advanced payloads. The contracts will be performed over a period of three years and six months.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend's record date is December 23, 2024. The dividend will be paid on January 6, 2025, after deduction of withholding tax, at the rate of 16.8%.

Conference Call:

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is a leading global defense technology company, delivering advanced solutions for a secure and safer world. Elbit Systems develops, manufactures, integrates and sustains a range of next-generation solutions across multiple domains.

Driven by its agile, collaborative culture, and leveraging Israel's technology ecosystem, Elbit Systems enables customers to address rapidly evolving battlefield challenges and overcome threats.

Elbit Systems employs over 20,000 people in dozens of countries across five continents. The Company reported as of September 30, 2024 approximately $1.7 billion in revenues and an order backlog of approximately $22.1 billion.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn channels.

(FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW)

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollars)



As of September 30, 2024

As of December 31, 2023 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,199

$ 197,429 Short-term bank deposits 4,169

10,518 Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 3,055,619

2,716,762 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 363,002

285,352 Inventories, net 2,822,733

2,298,019 Total current assets 6,364,722

5,508,080







Investments in affiliated companies and other companies 133,784

145,350 Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 458,898

364,719 Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 41,435

87,648 Deferred income taxes, net 23,765

23,423 Severance pay fund 204,724

206,943 Total 862,606

828,083







Operating lease right of use assets 527,943

425,884 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,232,948

1,087,950 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,858,870

1,889,585 Total assets $ 10,847,089

$ 9,739,582







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term bank credit and loans $ 689,292

$ 576,594 Current maturities of long-term loans and Series B, C and D Notes 74,547

75,286 Operating lease liabilities 78,586

67,390 Trade payables 1,310,636

1,254,126 Other payables and accrued expenses 1,264,973

1,194,347 Contract liabilities 2,129,874

1,656,103 Total current liabilities 5,547,908

4,823,846







Long-term loans, net of current maturities 29,574

41,227 Series B, C and D Notes, net of current maturities 274,902

342,847 Employee benefit liabilities 499,656

510,416 Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 62,464

55,240 Contract liabilities 618,546

354,319 Operating lease liabilities 451,930

363,100 Other long-term liabilities 288,863

298,296 Total long-term liabilities 2,225,935

1,965,445







Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 3,069,810

2,947,503 Non-controlling interests 3,436

2,788 Total equity 3,073,246

2,950,291 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,847,089

$ 9,739,582

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US Dollars, except for share and per share amounts)



Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2023

Three months

ended

September 30,

2024

Three months

ended

September 30,

2023

Year ended

December 31,

2023 Revenues $ 4,897,655

$ 4,348,950

$ 1,717,547

$ 1,501,567

$ 5,974,744 Cost of revenues 3,721,036

3,248,104

1,304,763

1,134,393

4,491,790 Gross profit 1,176,619

1,100,846

412,784

367,174

1,482,954



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 335,210

307,065

119,890

103,315

424,420 Marketing and selling, net 268,144

267,845

91,349

85,967

359,141 General and administrative, net 225,608

224,406

75,736

71,842

330,285 Total operating expenses 828,962

799,316

286,975

261,124

1,113,846 Operating income 347,657

301,530

125,809

106,050

369,108



















Financial expenses, net (105,219)

(91,991)

(44,953)

(35,722)

(137,827) Other income (expenses), net 10,269

(5,375)

7,002

(1,851)

(4,787) Income before income taxes 252,707

204,164

87,858

68,477

226,494 Taxes on income (35,689)

(27,957)

(12,830)

(10,014)

(22,913) Income after taxes on income 217,018

176,207

75,028

58,463

203,581



















Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies 14,625

9,247

4,284

2,395

12,275



















Net income $ 231,643

$ 185,454

$ 79,312

$ 60,858

$ 215,856



















Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (498)

(331)

(206)

(155)

(725) Net income attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders $ 231,145

$ 185,123

$ 79,106

$ 60,703

$ 215,131



















Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:

















Basic net earnings per share $ 5.20

$ 4.17

$ 1.78

$ 1.37

$ 4.85 Diluted net earnings per share $ 5.18

$ 4.15

$ 1.77

$ 1.36

$ 4.82



















Weighted average number of shares used in computation of:

















Basic earnings per share (in thousands) 44,472

44,351

44,478

44,360

44,375 Diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 44,633

44,579

44,618

44,642

44,592

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of US Dollars)



Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2023

Year ended

December 31,

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 231,643

$ 185,454

$ 215,856 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 117,145

123,477

164,799 Stock-based compensation 10,060

9,732

12,141 Amortization of series B, C and D related issuance costs, net 358

445

579 Deferred income taxes and reserve, net 12,124

4,025

(13,165) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (419)

(241)

(651) Loss on sale of investment, remeasurement of investments held under fair value method 6,079

6

4,990 Equity in net (earnings) losses of affiliated companies, net of dividend received (*) (6,085)

5,060

10,046 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:









Increase in trade and unbilled receivables and prepaid expenses (466,738)

(65,444)

(96,594) Increase in inventories, net (529,345)

(345,201)

(351,594) Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables and accrued expenses (1,726)

30,999

175,446 Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net (28,734)

(20,892)

(24,331) Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 738,177

(127,451)

16,187 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 82,539

(200,031)

113,709 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets(***) (167,002)

(157,787)

(187,037) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash assumed —

(10,380)

(10,380) Investments in affiliated companies and other companies, net (3,151)

(2,939)

(5,416) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 5,013

600

1,466 Proceeds from sale of a subsidiary and an investments 24,776

—

151 Investment in short-term deposits, net 7,068

(25,576)

(9,467) Investment in long-term deposits, net (335)

83

83 Net cash used in investing activities (133,631)

(195,999)

(210,600) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of shares 7

15

30 Issuance of commercial paper 36,380

313,620

313,620 Repayment of long-term loans (11,262)

(246,173)

(246,231) Proceeds from long-term bank loans —

20,000

20,000 Repayment of Series B, C and D Notes (61,862)

(62,434)

(62,434) Dividends paid (**) (66,717)

(67,033)

(89,248) Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net 76,316

347,215

147,475 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (27,138)

305,210

83,212 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (78,230)

(90,820)

(13,679) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD $ 197,429

$ 211,108

$ 211,108 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD $ 119,199

$ 120,288

$ 197,429 (*) Dividend received from affiliated companies and partnerships $ 8,540

$ 14,307

$ 22,321 (**) Dividends paid during 2023 included approximately $0.5 million dividends paid by a subsidiary to non-controlling interests. (***) Purchase of property, plant and equipment included investments in new manufacturing facilities of approximately $87 million

for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, approximately $50 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and

approximately $83 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.: DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES (In millions of US Dollars) Consolidated revenues by geographical regions:



Nine

months

ended

September

30, 2024

%

Nine

months

ended

September

30, 2023

%

Three

months

ended September

30, 2024

%

Three

months

ended September 30,

2023

%

Year

ended

December 31,

2023

% Israel $ 1,395.1

28.5

$ 730.0

16.8

$ 499.0

29.1

$ 230.2

15.3

$ 1,167.2

19.5 North America 1,082.4

22.1

1,049.6

24.1

386.8

22.5

359.7

24.0

1,417.7

23.7 Europe 1,287.2

26.3

1,329.7

30.6

429.9

25.0

496.9

33.1

1,776.4

29.7 Asia-Pacific 858.4

17.5

968.1

22.3

315.6

18.4

314.2

20.9

1,263.8

21.2 Latin America 111.8

2.3

85.1

2.0

37.9

2.2

26.9

1.8

120.7

2.0 Other countries 162.8

3.3

186.5

4.2

48.3

2.8

73.7

4.9

228.9

3.9 Total revenue $ 4,897.7

100.0

$ 4,349.0

100.0

$ 1,717.5

100.0

$ 1,501.6

100.0

$ 5,974.7

100.0

Consolidated revenues by segments:



Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2023

Three months

ended

September 30,

2024

Three months

ended

September 30,

2023

Year ended

December 31,

2023 Aerospace

















External customers $ 1,216.2

$ 1,188.1

$ 434.0

$ 404.1

$ 1,613.2 Intersegment revenue 179.1

181.8

58.2

58.0

260.1 Total 1,395.3

1,369.9

492.2

462.1

1,873.3 C4I and Cyber

















External customers 558.4

490.7

198.7

171.7

668.4 Intersegment revenue 39.7

41.8

14.7

16.4

52.7 Total 598.1

532.5

213.4

188.1

721.1 ISTAR and EW

















External customers 832.8

735.6

271.2

242.9

996.9 Intersegment revenue 156.0

138.9

52.7

44.2

182.5 Total 988.8

874.5

323.9

287.1

1,179.4 Land

















External customers 1,144.0

884.7

402.6

330.0

1,241.0 Intersegment revenue 60.6

52.1

19.2

11.3

65.2 Total 1,204.6

936.8

421.8

341.3

1,306.2 ESA

















External customers 1,146.3

1,049.9

411.0

352.9

1,455.2 Intersegment revenue 7.3

5.6

5.6

1.9

9.7 Total 1,153.6

1,055.5

416.6

354.8

1,464.9 Revenues

















Total revenues (external customers and intersegment) for reportable segments 5,340.4

4,769.2

1,867.9

1,633.4

6,544.9 Less - intersegment revenue (442.7)

(420.2)

(150.4)

(131.8)

(570.2) Total revenues $ 4,897.7

$ 4,349.0

$ 1,717.5

$ 1,501.6

$ 5,974.7

