ELC Partners with NACD to Elevate Board Diversity

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 21,000 board members, today announced a collaboration with The Executive Leadership Council (the ELC) to advance the next generation of board directors. The collaboration centers around the ELC Corporate Board Initiative, which enhances the preparedness of black executives for service on corporate boards, and the NACD Accelerate program, which provides high-potential executives with the governance education and expanded networks critical for boardroom service.

"The ELC has been a frontrunner in building an inclusive business leadership pipeline. Together, we're extending that pipeline into the boardroom," said Peter R. Gleason, NACD CEO. "Building on our long-standing relationship, we're bringing our premier director education and networking opportunities to a new generation of diverse executives so that they can be board ready on day one."

"This collaboration between The ELC and NACD is intended to accelerate and enhance the missions of both our organizations. The time is now to double down on our efforts to provide deeper readiness and awareness and wider network opportunities for Black executives who seek corporate board service," said Michael C. Hyter, President and CEO of The ELC. "We are committed to preparing cadres of board-ready Black executives who are both professionally qualified by their experience and training and uniquely qualified by virtue of their diversity."

The NACD/ ELC partnership builds on both organizations' longstanding commitment to diversify boards and prepare the next generation of directors.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

About The Executive Leadership Council

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

