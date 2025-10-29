SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ELD Asset Management Pte. Ltd. today announced its support for Daylight Energy's recently disclosed $75 million financing package—combining $15 million in equity led by Framework Ventures with a $60 million project development facility led by Turtle Hill Capital—to scale a decentralized residential solar-and-storage network in the United States. The raise also includes participation from a16z crypto, Lerer Hippeau, M13, Room40 Ventures, EV3, Crucible Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Not Boring Capital.

ELD Asset Management

Under the initiative, Daylight will fund homeowner subscriptions that bundle rooftop solar and battery backup with no upfront cost, targeting initial rollouts in Illinois and Massachusetts. The company expects to pair monthly energy subscriptions with grid-service revenues by aggregating home batteries into a dispatchable virtual power resource.

"This is operating leverage without unnecessary dilution," said Jason Harrison, Senior Vice President at ELD Asset Management. "By aligning venture equity with a specialty project facility, the structure keeps execution focused on physical rollouts and measured electricity, not overhead—exactly the configuration long-horizon allocators want to see."

Why this matters

Daylight's model targets a key friction in residential solar, where customer acquisition can exceed 60% of install cost across many programs. Its subscription aims to lower a typical household's bill while creating a networked battery fleet that can earn market-based compensation during grid stress events—helping households and the grid simultaneously.

Technology & financing innovation

Daylight is launching DayFi, a protocol that maps metered electricity revenues from its distributed portfolio to on-chain claims, enabling transparent, energy-backed payouts. "Linking yield to measured electricity rather than speculative flows is the signal institutions have been waiting for," Harrison added.

Framework Ventures Co-Founder Vance Spencer said Daylight can become the financing layer for distributed energy, while Turtle Hill Capital described the facility as purpose-built specialty credit that accelerates deployment.

Market focus

The financing prioritizes installation in Illinois and Massachusetts, where interconnection rules and demand for resilience support faster cycle times and robust data collection—intended to shorten underwriting loops for lenders and offtakers. Daylight confirms subscriptions are live in both states, with DeFi-based financing to expand in Q4 2025.

About Daylight Energy

Daylight turns homes into distributed power plants through a monthly energy subscription and an integrated battery network that trades with the grid. Backers include Framework Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z crypto).

About ELD Asset Management

Founded in 2017 (UEN: 201725839Z), ELD Asset Management Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based firm advising clients on strategy and portfolio allocation informed by global macro and market research. More insights: eldglobal.com/news. Singapore Business Directory+2Companies.sg+2

Contact

Mr Luke Tan

ELD Asset Management

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808073/ELD_Asset_Management.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808074/ELD_Asset_Management_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ELD Asset Management