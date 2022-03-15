Elderberry Market Size In The US To Grow By USD 109.76 Million | 7.00% CAGR With Accelerating Momentum | Health Benefits Of Elderberry To Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Download FREE Sample Report to get analysis on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios

Elderberry Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

The elderberry market share growth in US by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline channel is the largest distribution channel in the elderberry market in US. This includes sales made through multi-outlet stores such as food and drug stores, supermarkets, grocery and convenience stores, and mass-market retailers such as Walmart. The primary factor driving the sales in this channel are the in-store displays and advertisements of the products. As major products are put on display citing their benefits and uses, people looking at them are driven to buy those products. In addition, the instant gratification and convenience of receiving the products on purchasing in these stores augment the sales through the offline channel.

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the elderberry market in the US is the health benefits of elderberry. Elderberry has been considered a medicinal plant with rich nutrient content. A 100 g serving of elderberry contains 73 g calories, 18.40 g carbohydrate, 0.66 g protein, 0.50 g fat, calcium 38 mg, and 7 g of dietary fiber. It is also a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin A, iron, and potassium. Elderberry products are generally associated with nutritional and medicinal benefits such as alleviating cold and flu. The products are primarily consumed in the form of powder, extract, tablets, and capsules. Owing to various health benefits, vendors have been launching various elderberry products to propel market growth.

Market Trend

The increasing popularity of vegan diets is another factor supporting the elderberry market share growth in the US. The increasing drive toward adopting a healthy lifestyle, rising realization toward sustainability crisis and animal agriculture, and changing eating habits have led to the expansion of the vegan population base worldwide. Individuals commonly follow the trend of vegan and plant-based eating in the US. This rise in the vegan population has increased the demand for plant-based diets, including vegetables, superfruits, and herbal supplements. In addition, the hectic and busy lifestyle of people has compelled them to opt for dietary supplements, convenience foods, and (RTE) protein and fiber-rich foods that contain high nutrition content. This scenario is expected to increase the demand for herbal supplements like elderberry products, wheatgrass products, and turmeric products. Thus, as the vegan movement gains momentum, the elderberry market in US is expected to witness significant growth.

Market Challenge

The increasing popularity of substitute products will be a major challenge for the elderberry market in the US during the forecast period. Elderberry is a superfruit with multiple medicinal and nutritional benefits, leading to its varied application in wine, supplements, and foods. However, its popularity has been mitigated by the increasing use of substitute products such as cranberry, blueberry, and acai berry. This scenario is due to the limited availability of elderberries across the globe. Acai berries provide many functional benefits, such as antioxidant properties and essential fatty acids, including omega-6 (linoleic acid) and omega-9 (oleic acid). Owing to the slow energy-releasing property of acai berries, they are an ideal food for endurance sports in which stamina and energy are vital. The increasing popularity of substitutes acts as a significant challenge to the growth of the elderberry market in the US.

Download Free sample Report for insights on other Drivers, Trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The elderberry market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic growth strategies such as differentiated product offerings as well as business expansions to compete in the market. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Artemis International, Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG, Gaia Herbs Inc., GNC Holdings LLC, Natures Nutrition, Natures Power Nutraceuticals Corp., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare US Inc., Pukka Herbs Ltd., and Xi an Longze Biotechnology Co. Ltd. among others.

Artemis International - The company offers elderberry extract, powder, and concentrate that are ideal for a variety of applications including functional foods and beverages and dietary supplements, and as natural colorants.

Download Free sample Report for more insights on vendors with product offerings & news

Related Reports:

Berries Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The berries market share is expected to increase by USD 8.96 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%. To get more exclusive insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Acai Berry Products Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The acai berry products market has the potential to grow by USD 317.55 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%. To get more exclusive insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Elderberry Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.00% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 109.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.00 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artemis International, Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG, Gaia Herbs Inc., GNC Holdings LLC, Natures Nutrition, Natures Power Nutraceuticals Corp., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare US Inc., Pukka Herbs Ltd., and Xi an Longze Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Food colors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Artemis International

Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG

Gaia Herbs Inc.

GNC Holdings LLC

Natures Nutrition

Natures Power Nutraceuticals Corp.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Pharmacare US Inc.

Pukka Herbs Ltd.

Xi an Longze Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio