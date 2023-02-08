Elderly and disabled assistive solutions market to grow by 6.78% Y-O-Y in 2023; Driven by growing number of road accidents - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elderly and disabled assistive solutions market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Solutions Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Blue Chip Medical Products Inc., Briggs Corp., Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Electric Mobility Euro Ltd., Freedom Scientific Inc., GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Invacare Corp., LifeTec, MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Siemens AG, Sonova AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., Sunrise Medical LLC, WS Audiology AS, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Hearing devices, Mobility and ambulatory devices, Healthcare furniture and BSE, and Vision and reading aids), End-user (Hospital, Home care setting, Nursing homes, and Assisted living facilities), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

In 2017, the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market was valued at USD 23,193.69 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 8,588.62 million. The elderly and disabled assistive solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,996.33 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3% according to Technavio.

Elderly and disabled assistive solutions market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Elderly and disabled assistive solutions market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Briggs Corp. - The company offers elderly and disabled assitive solutions such as Briggs home care.

- The company offers elderly and disabled assitive solutions such as Briggs home care. Cochlear Ltd. - The company offers elderly and disabled assitive solutions such as Nucleus 8 Sound Processor, Nucleus Kanso 2 Sound Processor.

- The company offers elderly and disabled assitive solutions such as Nucleus 8 Sound Processor, Nucleus Kanso 2 Sound Processor. Demant AS - The company offers elderly and disabled assitive solutions such as hearing care, hearing aids, hearing implants.

- The company offers elderly and disabled assitive solutions such as hearing care, hearing aids, hearing implants. DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH - The company offers elderly and disabled assitive solutions such as Bath Step, Bath Seats, Bath Benches, Raised Toilet Seats, Wheeled Commodes.

Elderly and disabled assistive solutions market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Initiatives by governments and NGOs

Growing number of disabled and aged people

Growing number of road accidents resulting in serious injuries

KEY challenges –

Issues faced in developing countries

High cost of solutions

Stringent standards and product recalls

The elderly and disabled assistive solutions market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this elderly and disabled assistive solutions market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of elderly and disabled assistive solutions market vendors

Elderly And Disabled Assistive Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12996.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Blue Chip Medical Products Inc., Briggs Corp., Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Electric Mobility Euro Ltd., Freedom Scientific Inc., GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Invacare Corp., LifeTec, MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Siemens AG, Sonova AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., Sunrise Medical LLC, and WS Audiology AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

