Elderly and disabled assistive solutions market to grow by 6.78% Y-O-Y in 2023; Driven by growing number of road accidents - Technavio

Feb 08, 2023, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elderly and disabled assistive solutions market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Blue Chip Medical Products Inc., Briggs Corp., Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Electric Mobility Euro Ltd., Freedom Scientific Inc., GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Invacare Corp., LifeTec, MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Siemens AG, Sonova AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., Sunrise Medical LLC, WS Audiology AS, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Product (Hearing devices, Mobility and ambulatory devices, Healthcare furniture and BSE, and Vision and reading aids), End-user (Hospital, Home care setting, Nursing homes, and Assisted living facilities), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))
To understand more about the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market, request a sample report
In 2017, the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market was valued at USD 23,193.69 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 8,588.62 million. The elderly and disabled assistive solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,996.33 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3% according to Technavio.
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report
Elderly and disabled assistive solutions market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
- For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Elderly and disabled assistive solutions market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Briggs Corp. - The company offers elderly and disabled assitive solutions such as Briggs home care.
- Cochlear Ltd. - The company offers elderly and disabled assitive solutions such as Nucleus 8 Sound Processor, Nucleus Kanso 2 Sound Processor.
- Demant AS - The company offers elderly and disabled assitive solutions such as hearing care, hearing aids, hearing implants.
- DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH - The company offers elderly and disabled assitive solutions such as Bath Step, Bath Seats, Bath Benches, Raised Toilet Seats, Wheeled Commodes.
Elderly and disabled assistive solutions market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Initiatives by governments and NGOs
- Growing number of disabled and aged people
- Growing number of road accidents resulting in serious injuries
KEY challenges –
- Issues faced in developing countries
- High cost of solutions
- Stringent standards and product recalls
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
The elderly and disabled assistive solutions market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this elderly and disabled assistive solutions market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of elderly and disabled assistive solutions market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
- The hospice market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 89.07 billion. The increasing geriatric population is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of skilled nursing staff may impede the market growth.
- The personal care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 169.7 billion. The increasing number of male and female customers opting for personal care products is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of natural and organic personal care products may impede the market growth.
|
Elderly And Disabled Assistive Solutions Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
170
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 12996.33 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.78
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Blue Chip Medical Products Inc., Briggs Corp., Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Electric Mobility Euro Ltd., Freedom Scientific Inc., GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Invacare Corp., LifeTec, MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Siemens AG, Sonova AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., Sunrise Medical LLC, and WS Audiology AS
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global elderly and disabled assistive solutions market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global elderly and disabled assistive solutions market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Hearing devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Hearing devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hearing devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Hearing devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hearing devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Mobility and ambulatory devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Mobility and ambulatory devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Mobility and ambulatory devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Mobility and ambulatory devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Mobility and ambulatory devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Healthcare furniture and BSE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare furniture and BSE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare furniture and BSE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Healthcare furniture and BSE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Healthcare furniture and BSE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Vision and reading aids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Vision and reading aids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Vision and reading aids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Vision and reading aids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Vision and reading aids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Hospital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Hospital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hospital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Hospital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hospital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Home care setting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Home care setting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Home care setting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Home care setting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Home care setting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Nursing homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Nursing homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Nursing homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Nursing homes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Nursing homes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Assisted living facilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Assisted living facilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Assisted living facilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Assisted living facilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Assisted living facilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Blue Chip Medical Products Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Blue Chip Medical Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Blue Chip Medical Products Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Blue Chip Medical Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Briggs Corp.
- Exhibit 123: Briggs Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Briggs Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Briggs Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Cochlear Ltd.
- Exhibit 126: Cochlear Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Cochlear Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Cochlear Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Cochlear Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Demant AS
- Exhibit 130: Demant AS - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Demant AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Demant AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Demant AS - Segment focus
- 12.7 DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH
- Exhibit 134: DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 135: DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.8 Electric Mobility Euro Ltd.
- Exhibit 137: Electric Mobility Euro Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Electric Mobility Euro Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Electric Mobility Euro Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Freedom Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Freedom Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Freedom Scientific Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Freedom Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 GF Health Products Inc.
- Exhibit 143: GF Health Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: GF Health Products Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: GF Health Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 GN Store Nord AS
- Exhibit 146: GN Store Nord AS - Overview
- Exhibit 147: GN Store Nord AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: GN Store Nord AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: GN Store Nord AS - Segment focus
- 12.12 Invacare Corp.
- Exhibit 150: Invacare Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Invacare Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Invacare Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 153: Invacare Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Invacare Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH
- Exhibit 155: MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 156: MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.14 Permobil AB
- Exhibit 158: Permobil AB - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Permobil AB - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Permobil AB - Key offerings
- 12.15 Pride Mobility Products Corp.
- Exhibit 161: Pride Mobility Products Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Pride Mobility Products Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Pride Mobility Products Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 164: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 167: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 12.17 Sonova AG
- Exhibit 169: Sonova AG - Overview
- Exhibit 170: Sonova AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 171: Sonova AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 172: Sonova AG - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Research methodology
- Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 178: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article