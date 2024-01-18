NAPA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eldex Corporation, a leading developer and manufacturer of precision metering pumps, is set to make waves in the scientific and industrial sectors with the introduction of its latest innovation: the Hot Head accessory. Known for delivering accuracy and reliability at affordable prices, Eldex has consistently met the exacting demands of scientists, chemists, and engineers worldwide.

Eldex Corporation Unveils Innovative "Hot Head" Pump Heating Accessory Post this Shown: Eldex Hot Head with optional PID controller

The Hot Head represents a significant stride in Eldex's commitment to providing innovate solutions for its customers. Building on a 50-year legacy of successful products and a broad installed base, the Hot Head is designed to meet the evolving needs of pilot-scale chemical process and general industrial applications.

Eldex has earned a reputation for excellence in quality, value, and service. The Optos line of metering pumps, a cornerstone of Eldex's offering, is highly configurable to meet the specifications of diverse applications.

Key Features of the Hot Head:

Rapid & Consistent Temperature Control: Eldex Hot Head accessory directly heats the pump head up to temperatures of 250F to improve flow dynamics when pumping viscous or waxy liquids.

Reduced Downtime: The Hot Head was designed to provide easy access to head and valves to reduce maintenance downtime compared to heat tape or water bath solutions, saving you time and money.

Safety: Integrated bi-metal thermostat automatically shuts down if temperature exceeds 300F.

120V and 240V AC: Simple implementation worldwide.

: Simple implementation worldwide. Customer Support Initiatives: Eldex is not just providing products; it's fostering relationships. We seek to understand and cater to the unique needs of our clientele.

According to Josh Harrington, President at Eldex Corporation, "The Hot Head is a testament to Eldex's commitment to solving problems for its customers. We understand the evolving landscape of our industry, and this new accessory reflects our dedication to meeting the demands of our valued customers."

Now accepting orders for mid-February 2024 delivery. See additional information on our website at:

https://www.eldex.com/product/optos-hot-head-heating-accessory/

For media inquiries or further information about the Hot Head accessory, please contact:

Josh Harrington

707-224-8800

[email protected]

About Eldex Corporation

Eldex Corporation is a leading provider of precision metering pumps, catering to scientists, chemists, and engineers worldwide. With a 50-year history of success, Eldex is recognized for its commitment to providing quality, value, and service. The introduction of the Hot Head series signifies ELDEX's dedication to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of its diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.eldex.com.

