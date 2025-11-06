Elea Signs MoU With Tapestry to Enhance Assurance of Rio AI City's 1.5 GW Energy Capacity

Rio de Janeiro City Hall, Axia, and Light also participate in the agreement

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elea Data Centers, the leading Brazilian sustainable platform and the first to deploy artificial intelligence at scale in Latin America, announces a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro, Companhia Carioca de Parcerias e Investimento (CCPar), Axia Energia (formerly known as Eletrobras), Light, and Tapestry – a team of X, the Moonshot Factory (Google's innovation lab).

This key agreement formalizes a collaboration for Rio AI City, an initiative to transform Rio de Janeiro into one of the world's largest metropolitan green data center hubs, driving sustainable AI innovation and economic development within the community.

The MoU positions Elea at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence diffusion in Latin America, combining US-based technology with public-private efforts and capabilities.

The agreement also reflects a shared commitment to mobilize extensive human, financial, and technological resources, formalizing a collective effort to accelerate the project's success.

Tapestry's participation will bring AI capabilities, summing up to state-of-the-art, unparalleled know-how of Axia and the ability to deliver Light. Together, these companies serve as a reliable assurance of the metropolis's capacity to supply green energy to Elea's project.

"Partnering with Elea is really critical to making sure Tapestry and this Rio AI City vision can deliver on infrastructure that is thoughtfully built out and designed for purpose. That wouldn't be possible without having the thought partnership and leadership of Elea as we develop this work," said Page Crahan, General Manager of Tapestry. "It's been critical that Elea and the whole team have been thinking not just about building out infrastructure for data centers, but also about the role of the grid that serves the community. That's what Tapestry is really delighted about: we can think about both at the same time."

"Rio AI City is more than a data center; it's a testament to Brazil's future as a global leader in sustainable digital infrastructure and AI diffusion," said Alessandro Lombardi, President and Founder of Elea Data Centers. "This alliance underscores Elea's dedication to provide AI-ready platforms, with available green energy of giga size deliverable as soon as 2026. These partners are assuring that this capacity is here and ready."

Elea designed Rio AI City to launch with an initial 1.5 GW of certified renewable energy capacity, delivering immediately, and scaling up to 3.2 GW by 2032.

In August, Elea signed an MoU with the Rio de Janeiro City Hall and Oracle to implement initiatives related to Rio AI City.

About Elea Data Centers

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Elea Data Centers is Latin America's pioneering data center infrastructure platform on a mission to accelerate a responsible digital economy and to power AI diffusion.

Utilizing 100% renewable energy, and supported by Goldman Sachs in addition to local financial institutions, Elea operates a nationwide network of nine interconnected data center campuses in the most critical cities of Brazil, with the capacity and scale to accommodate the high-density cloud and AI deployment needs of Big Techs and large global or local enterprises. Elea is the world's bridgeway to Brazil, coupling local market expertise with high-performance solutions that ensure your business's successful entry into LATAM. For more information, visit www.eleadatacenters.com.

