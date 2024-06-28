Eleanor Aldous and Caleb Miller Ranked Among Nation's Top Young Lawyers

Aldous\Walker attorneys named to 2024 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation

DALLAS, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique trial law firm Aldous\Walker LLP attorneys Eleanor Aldous and Caleb Miller have been included in the 2024 edition of Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation, which lists the nation's leading young lawyers.

The Lawdragon guide, inaugurated in 2023, describes honorees as "the future leaders of the law" who infuse "fresh thought, ideas and relevance" to the profession.

"Eleanor and Caleb excel with our clients. They are vital contributors to our team," said name partner Brent Walker. "We are proud to have their talents and foster their growth in the legal field."

Ms. Aldous, whose work includes high-dollar settlements for birth injury, sexual assault and other personal injuries, is recognized by the legal publication for plaintiff personal injury and medical malpractice work.

Mr. Miller, who was recently honored by Texas Super Lawyers as a Texas Rising Star with additional honors on its Up-and-Coming 100 list, is recognized for plaintiff personal injury work. He was named to Lawdragon's inaugural 500-X list last year.

"What Lawdragon is recognizing here is what Brent and I already know. Eleanor and Caleb are the future of this profession," said firm founder Charla Aldous.

Lawdragon conducts a thorough research process that has been honed over 35 years of reporting and creating guides that spotlight the most effective legal professionals.

You can view the entire guide here.

Recently, the Aldous\Walker trial team secured a $71.95 million verdict for a family in a wrongful death case that resulted from an industrial accident in a Frito-Lay facility.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation and specializes in high-profile, high-stakes cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com.

Media Contact:

BeLynn Hollers

800.559.4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Aldous \ Walker LLP