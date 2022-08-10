Election Fraud Documentary "The Deep Rig" to Premiere on Rumble on August 10, 2022

Patrick Byrne, businessman and Chairman of The America Project, will post his documentary The Deep Rig, on Rumble for free with new, exclusive content.

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the release of Dinesh D'Souza's film 2000 Mules, which documented widespread voter fraud and lack of election integrity in the 2020 elections, businessman-turned-activist Patrick Byrne is planning a re-release of his bestselling book and documentary The Deep Rig, which addressed how election fraud cost President Donald J. Trump re-election to the White House in 2020.

Since D'Souza's film 2000 Mules showcased ballot fraud done by individuals who illegally collected and deposited ballots into drop boxes using cell phone data to prove this occurred, Byrne was motivated to re-release The Deep Rig as a book and film, including the publication of never before seen evidence. The re-release will feature exclusive new content with Byrne, General Michael Flynn and other experts in election integrity.

"When I first released The Deep Rig, many in the media and political establishment castigated the findings as dangerous, untrue, and completely fabricated. We knew then, as we do now, that the evidence clearly pointed to widespread voter fraud across America during the 2020 elections. I am incredibly grateful that someone like Dinesh D'Souza has reached the same conclusion and hope that the new evidence we present with this re-release will help the American people understand the root causes of election fraud in the United States of America," stated Byrne.

The Deep Rig will premiere at 5pm on August 10, 2022 at The America Project's Rumble Channel. You can watch the documentary free here.

