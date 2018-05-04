Election of Karla Bertocco Trindade for the position of CEO

SÃO PAULO, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), pursuant to the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law 6.404/76 and to the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/02, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Secretariat of Government of the State of São Paulo submitted today, under the State Governor's order, the recommendation for the State Capital Protection Board (CODED - Conselho de Defesa dos Capitais do Estado) to guide the Board of Directors of the Company to carry out the due measures to elect Karla Bertocco Trindade for the position of CEO.