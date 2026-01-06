Election Results for 2026 NCC Board of Directors and Officers

News provided byNational Certification Corporation
Jan 06, 2026, 06:28 ET
CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is pleased to announce the outcome of the NCC Board of Directors and Officers election. Directors are elected by constituents through a slate approval process and officers are appointed by the Board of Directors. New and returning directors are listed below. The full Board of Director listing is available at https://www.nccwebsite.org/NCC-Leadership.aspx
New & Renewed Term Appointments:
Cynthia F. Krening, MS, RNC-OB, C-EFM, FAWHONN, was elected to serve as President of NCC. Ms. Krening provides expert surveillance for birthing patients at the Fetal Telemetry HUB at Intermountain Health, Peaks Division, Broomfield, Colorado.
Education
MSN, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO
BSN, University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO
NCC Service
NCC Board of Directors (2023–present)
Electronic Fetal Monitoring Content Team
Inpatient Obstetric Nursing Content Team
NCC Certification
Inpatient Obstetric Nursing (RNC-OB), 1988 – Present
Electronic Fetal Monitoring (C-EFM), 1998 – Present
Beth R. Steinfeld, DNP, WHNP-BC, FNYAM, was re-elected to the Board of Directors and re-appointed to serve as Vice-President of NCC. Dr. Steinfeld is the Chair of Advanced Level Nursing Programs, Program Director of the WHNP Program, and Assistant Professor at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York.
Education
DNP, Nesbitt College of Pharmacy & Nursing, Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, PA
MS in Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, College of Nursing, State University of New York, SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, NY
Certificate in Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, Planned Parenthood NYC & SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, NY
BS in Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, RI
NCC Service
Vice-President of NCC - 2023 to present
Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2021 to present
Continuing Education Reviewer
NCC Certification
WHNP-BC, Women's Health Care Nurse Practitioner - since 1991
Michelle Braun, MSN, RNC-LRN, RNC-NIC, was elected to serve as the Secretary-Treasurer of NCC. Ms. Braun is the Assistant Nurse Manager NICU at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando, Florida.
Education
BSN, Anderson University, School of Nursing, Anderson, IN
MSN Leadership, University of Central Florida, College of Nursing, Orlando, FL
NCC Service
Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2025 to present
Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing Content Team
NCC Certification
Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing (RNC-LRN), 2015 – Present
Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing (RNC-NIC), 2021 – Present
SUSAN A. HOFFMAN, BSN, RNC-MNN, RNC-OB, C-ONQS, C-EFM, was re-elected to the Board of Directors. Ms. Hoffman is the Clinical Manager of Family Birthplace and Pediatrics at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, Maryland.
Education
BS, York College of Pennsylvania, York, PA
BA, Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, PA
NCC Service
NCC Board of Directors (2023–present)
Maternal Newborn Nursing Content Team
NCC Certification
Maternal Newborn Nursing (RNC-MNN), 2012 – Present
Inpatient Obstetric Nursing (RNC-OB), 2021 – Present
Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety (C-ONQS), 2024 - present
Eric Stanley Peeples, M.D., Ph.D., C-NNIC, was re-elected to the Board of Directors. Dr. Peeples is an Associate Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Creighton University School of Medicine and the Medical Director, Neuroscience NICU at Children's Hospital & Medical Center and an Attending Neonatologist at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Education
Clinical & Translational Research, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE
MD, Creighton University, Omaha, NE
BS, Creighton University, Omaha, NE
NCC Service
NCC Board of Directors (2023–present)
Author and Editor – Handbook of Neonatal Neurology
Author and Editor – Golden Hours Care of the Very Low Birth Weight Neonate, 3rd Edition
NCC Certification
Neonatal Neuro-Intensive Care (C-NNIC), 2020 – Present
Jean Salera, DNP, PNS, APRN-CNS, RNC-OB, C-EFM, C-ONQS, was elected to the Board of Directors. Ms. Salera is the Associate Chief Nursing Officer, Professional Development at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.
Education
DNP Rhode Island College, Providence, RI
Post-MS Certificate, PNS, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
MSN, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, RI
BSN, Rhode Island College, Providence, RI
BA in Social Work, University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH
NCC Service
NCC Board of Directors (2014–2019) Served on the Policy Review Committee
Nominations Committee
Inpatient Obstetric Content Team
NCC Certification
Inpatient Obstetric Nursing (RNC-OB), 2002–Present
Electronic Fetal Monitoring (C-EFM), 2002–Present
Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety (C-ONQS), 2020 – Present
Julie E. Williams, DNP, CRNP, NNP-BC, was elected to the Board of Directors. Ms. Williams is the Lead Neonatal Nurse Practitioner at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.
Education
Doctor of Nursing Practice, University of Maryland, Baltimore-School of Nursing, MD
Master of Science in Nursing- Neonatal Nurse Practitioner, Stony Brook University, NY
Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Stony Brook University, NY
NCC Service
Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Content Team
NCC Certification
Neonatal Nurse Practitioner (NNP-BC), 2013–Present
Neonatal Intensive Care (RNC-NIC), 2011–2014
Carrissa Moody, BSN, RNC-LRN, C-ONQS, was re-elected to serve as the Certified Nurse Representative to the Nominating Committee. Ms. Moody is the Charge Nurse/Staff Nurse of 7 Bed Level II NICU and Coordinator for Level II NICU Community Outreach Program at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound, Texas.
Education
BSN, Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, UT
ADN, Brookhaven College, Farmers Branch, TX
NCC Service
Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2019 to 2024
Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing Content Team
Nominations Committee
NCC Certification
RNC-LRN, Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing – since 2007
C-ONQS, Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety – since 2021
Meina Montalbano was re-appointed to serve as the NCC Board Public Member. Ms. Montalbano resides in Flushing, New York.
Education
Master of Library Science, Seton Hall University
Certified Library Media Specialist, State Board of Education
Master of Arts in Spanish Literature, Miami University
Certificate of Information Technology, Seton Hall University
NCC welcomes their knowledge, expertise and support.
ABOUT NCC:
The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is a not for profit organization that provides a national certification program for nurses, physicians, and other licensed health care professionals. Certification is awarded to nurses in the obstetric, gynecologic, and neonatal specialties and subspecialty certifications are awarded to licensed health care professionals in the subspecialty areas of electronic fetal monitoring, care of the extremely low birth weight neonate, neonatal neuro-intensive care and neonatal pediatric transport. Since its inception in 1975, NCC has awarded certifications to more than 238,000 licensed health care professionals.
SOURCE National Certification Corporation
