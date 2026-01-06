Election Results for 2026 NCC Board of Directors and Officers

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is pleased to announce the outcome of the NCC Board of Directors and Officers election. Directors are elected by constituents through a slate approval process and officers are appointed by the Board of Directors. New and returning directors are listed below. The full Board of Director listing is available at https://www.nccwebsite.org/NCC-Leadership.aspx

New & Renewed Term Appointments:

Cynthia F. Krening, MS, RNC-OB, C-EFM, FAWHONN NCC President

Cynthia F. Krening, MS, RNC-OB, C-EFM, FAWHONN, was elected to serve as President of NCC. Ms. Krening provides expert surveillance for birthing patients at the Fetal Telemetry HUB at Intermountain Health, Peaks Division, Broomfield, Colorado.

Education

MSN, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO

BSN, University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO

NCC Service

NCC Board of Directors (2023–present)

Electronic Fetal Monitoring Content Team

Inpatient Obstetric Nursing Content Team

NCC Certification

Inpatient Obstetric Nursing (RNC-OB), 1988 – Present

Electronic Fetal Monitoring (C-EFM), 1998 – Present

Beth R. Steinfeld, DNP, WHNP-BC, FNYAM, was re-elected to the Board of Directors and re-appointed to serve as Vice-President of NCC. Dr. Steinfeld is the Chair of Advanced Level Nursing Programs, Program Director of the WHNP Program, and Assistant Professor at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Education

DNP, Nesbitt College of Pharmacy & Nursing, Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, PA

MS in Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, College of Nursing, State University of New York, SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, NY

Certificate in Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, Planned Parenthood NYC & SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, NY

BS in Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, RI

NCC Service

Vice-President of NCC - 2023 to present

Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2021 to present

Continuing Education Reviewer

NCC Certification

WHNP-BC, Women's Health Care Nurse Practitioner - since 1991

Michelle Braun, MSN, RNC-LRN, RNC-NIC, was elected to serve as the Secretary-Treasurer of NCC. Ms. Braun is the Assistant Nurse Manager NICU at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando, Florida.

Education

BSN, Anderson University, School of Nursing, Anderson, IN

MSN Leadership, University of Central Florida, College of Nursing, Orlando, FL

NCC Service

Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2025 to present

Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing Content Team

NCC Certification

Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing (RNC-LRN), 2015 – Present

Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing (RNC-NIC), 2021 – Present

SUSAN A. HOFFMAN, BSN, RNC-MNN, RNC-OB, C-ONQS, C-EFM, was re-elected to the Board of Directors. Ms. Hoffman is the Clinical Manager of Family Birthplace and Pediatrics at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, Maryland.

Education

BS, York College of Pennsylvania, York, PA

BA, Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, PA

NCC Service

NCC Board of Directors (2023–present)

Maternal Newborn Nursing Content Team

NCC Certification

Maternal Newborn Nursing (RNC-MNN), 2012 – Present

Inpatient Obstetric Nursing (RNC-OB), 2021 – Present

Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety (C-ONQS), 2024 - present

Eric Stanley Peeples, M.D., Ph.D., C-NNIC, was re-elected to the Board of Directors. Dr. Peeples is an Associate Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Creighton University School of Medicine and the Medical Director, Neuroscience NICU at Children's Hospital & Medical Center and an Attending Neonatologist at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Education

Clinical & Translational Research, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE

MD, Creighton University, Omaha, NE

BS, Creighton University, Omaha, NE

NCC Service

NCC Board of Directors (2023–present)

Author and Editor – Handbook of Neonatal Neurology

Author and Editor – Golden Hours Care of the Very Low Birth Weight Neonate, 3rd Edition

NCC Certification

Neonatal Neuro-Intensive Care (C-NNIC), 2020 – Present

Jean Salera, DNP, PNS, APRN-CNS, RNC-OB, C-EFM, C-ONQS, was elected to the Board of Directors. Ms. Salera is the Associate Chief Nursing Officer, Professional Development at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

Education

DNP Rhode Island College, Providence, RI

Post-MS Certificate, PNS, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

MSN, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, RI

BSN, Rhode Island College, Providence, RI

BA in Social Work, University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH

NCC Service

NCC Board of Directors (2014–2019) Served on the Policy Review Committee

Nominations Committee

Inpatient Obstetric Content Team

NCC Certification

Inpatient Obstetric Nursing (RNC-OB), 2002–Present

Electronic Fetal Monitoring (C-EFM), 2002–Present

Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety (C-ONQS), 2020 – Present

Julie E. Williams, DNP, CRNP, NNP-BC, was elected to the Board of Directors. Ms. Williams is the Lead Neonatal Nurse Practitioner at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

Education

Doctor of Nursing Practice, University of Maryland, Baltimore-School of Nursing, MD

Master of Science in Nursing- Neonatal Nurse Practitioner, Stony Brook University, NY

Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Stony Brook University, NY

NCC Service

Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Content Team

NCC Certification

Neonatal Nurse Practitioner (NNP-BC), 2013–Present

Neonatal Intensive Care (RNC-NIC), 2011–2014

Carrissa Moody, BSN, RNC-LRN, C-ONQS, was re-elected to serve as the Certified Nurse Representative to the Nominating Committee. Ms. Moody is the Charge Nurse/Staff Nurse of 7 Bed Level II NICU and Coordinator for Level II NICU Community Outreach Program at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound, Texas.

Education

BSN, Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, UT

ADN, Brookhaven College, Farmers Branch, TX

NCC Service

Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2019 to 2024

Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing Content Team

Nominations Committee

NCC Certification

RNC-LRN, Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing – since 2007

C-ONQS, Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety – since 2021

Meina Montalbano was re-appointed to serve as the NCC Board Public Member. Ms. Montalbano resides in Flushing, New York.

Education

Master of Library Science, Seton Hall University

Certified Library Media Specialist, State Board of Education

Master of Arts in Spanish Literature, Miami University

Certificate of Information Technology, Seton Hall University

NCC welcomes their knowledge, expertise and support.

ABOUT NCC:

The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is a not for profit organization that provides a national certification program for nurses, physicians, and other licensed health care professionals. Certification is awarded to nurses in the obstetric, gynecologic, and neonatal specialties and subspecialty certifications are awarded to licensed health care professionals in the subspecialty areas of electronic fetal monitoring, care of the extremely low birth weight neonate, neonatal neuro-intensive care and neonatal pediatric transport. Since its inception in 1975, NCC has awarded certifications to more than 238,000 licensed health care professionals.

SOURCE National Certification Corporation