Electra Applies for FAA Type Certification for Groundbreaking EL9 Ultra Short Aircraft

Filing advances the hybrid-electric aircraft from the FAA's Emerging Technology Division into formal certification process with Aircraft Certification Service

MANASSAS, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) today announced that it has submitted an application to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for Part 23 type certification of its nine-passenger EL9 hybrid-electric Ultra Short aircraft. Part 23 establishes the FAA's airworthiness standards for airplanes with 19 passengers or fewer and is the regulatory pathway for certifying small aircraft for commercial passenger and cargo operations. The filing marks a significant step in transitioning the EL9 from technology development into the formal certification process.

Electra’s Ultra Short technology enables reliable, quiet takeoffs and landings in as little as 150 feet, opening thousands of potential Ultra Short Access Points. Credit: Electra

Electra's submission includes FAA Form 8110-12, the Project Specific Certification Plan (PSCP), and the EL9 Aircraft Specification, outlining the company's proposed certification basis and approach to regulatory compliance. The filing reflects several years of coordinated engagement between Electra and the FAA through the Emerging Technology Section of Policy and Standards.

"This certification application signals that the EL9 is fast becoming a reality and reflects the progress our team and the FAA have made together," said Electra CEO Marc Allen. "The EL9 combines blown-lift with distributed electric propulsion to unlock air travel that takes people directly from where they are to where they want to go. We will continue to engage with the FAA to demonstrate that the EL9 is a reliable fixed-wing aircraft that will serve passengers, move cargo, and connect communities for many years to come."

Ultra Short Performance

The EL9 combines a hybrid-electric propulsion architecture with Electra's blown-lift wing design, which channels airflow over the wing to generate exceptional lift. Electra's Ultra Short technology enables reliable, quiet takeoffs and landings in as little as 150 feet, opening thousands of potential Ultra Short Access Points – small airfields, helipads, docks, parking areas, industrial facilities, or remote clearings while maintaining the speed, safety, cost-effectiveness, and comfort of a fixed-wing aircraft.

Direct Aviation: A New Model for Regional Mobility

Electra designed the EL9 to enable Direct Aviation, a model of quiet, point-to-point mobility that bypasses clogged airport hubs. The aircraft's Ultra Short capability, fixed-wing payload and range, and hybrid-electric efficiency allow operators to offer reliable regional service directly between communities, employment centers, logistics hubs, and remote locations.

Certification Work Continues

Electra will continue its ongoing collaboration with the FAA as the EL9 progresses through the certification process, including collaboration toward acceptance of the PSCP, including compliance and conformity plans, and detailing the test implementation phase of the Type Certification process.

About Electra

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) is an advanced aerospace company building hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplanes that achieve unprecedented performance advantages to fly people and cargo seamlessly without airports, emissions, or noise. With the EL9 Ultra Short, Electra is pioneering Direct Aviation, the next level of connectivity that brings air travel closer to where we live, work, and play. Electra's Ultra Short technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10x longer range with 70% lower operating costs than helicopters and eVTOLs, with significantly greater safety and far less certification risk.

Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, with over 40 prior aircraft successfully developed and/or certified. Lockheed Martin Ventures, Honeywell, and Safran are among Electra's strategic investors along with Prysm Capital, Statkraft Ventures (Norway's sovereign fund), the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), and other private investors. Electra's contracted customers include the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and NASA, and has entered into letters of intent with 60+ commercial customers, including both airlines and helicopter operators, for over 2,200 EL9 aircraft.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Electra.aero