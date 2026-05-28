Electra Completes First Urban Flight of Hybrid-Electric Ultra Short Aircraft in Downtown Charleston, Signaling a New Era of Regional Air Travel

Flight shows how Electra's regional shuttle, which can take off and land in 150 feet, unlocks Direct Aviation, a new model of regional travel that takes people from where they are to where they want to go

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electra, the global leader in ultra-short hybrid-electric aviation, announced the successful completion of the first urban demonstration of its Ultra Short airplane at the Columbus Street Terminal, offering a real-world look at how regional air travel can move beyond airports to become faster, simpler, and far more accessible.

Electra's EL2 Ultra Short technology demonstrator landed on the pier at the Columbus Street Terminal in downtown Charleston, SC.

Hosted by SC Ports during the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, the flight (captured on video) highlights how Electra's hybrid-electric propulsion and blown-lift technology enable takeoffs and landings in 150 feet or less, opening up entirely new places for air services to operate, called Ultra Short Access Points, like parking lots, rooftops, fields, and barges. While Electra's EL2 technology demonstrator completed the flight, Electra's flagship EL9 nine-passenger aircraft will ultimately serve as a regional shuttle to fill the regional mobility gap.

"This demonstration is about showing what's possible in the real world for urban/suburban airspace access," said Marc Allen, CEO of Electra. "When you can offer air services close to where people live, work and play, that opens the door to transformative options for regional mobility. It is new way to travel that's more direct, flexible, and much easier to use."

This new approach is called Direct Aviation—a model that targets the more than 35 million daily trips that fall between driving and flying on routes where travelers can save hours by going direct without the usual friction of commercial air travel. It's designed for a wide range of travelers, from business professionals looking to save hours in a day, to families trying to make the most of a weekend getaway, or anyone who wants to stay connected to loved ones without turning a short trip into an all-day journey.

The Charleston demonstration builds on Electra's recent release of the first-ever Direct Aviation Market Outlook, a nationwide analysis of U.S. travel patterns that quantifies the scale of regional mobility demand and outlines how Direct Aviation will reshape it. The report uncovers a massive opportunity: tens of millions of trips happen every day at distances that are too long to drive efficiently but poorly served by traditional aviation. These are exactly the kinds of trips where Direct Aviation will cut hours off door-to-door travel times.

Among routes with at least 1,000 travelers per day, the analysis identifies:

1,851 routes with more than one hour of potential time savings

540 routes with more than two hours of potential time savings

227 routes with more than three hours of potential time savings

Earlier this year, Electra was selected as an inaugural participant in the U.S. Department of Transportation's Advanced Air Mobility pilot operations program (the "eIPP"), which is accelerating the safe deployment of Advanced Air Mobility aircraft. As part of that effort, Electra is working with public and private partners on groundbreaking demonstrations including connecting urban and regional destinations in Florida and linking metropolitan centers in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company also supported the submission from the State of Louisiana.

To learn more about the Direct Aviation Market Outlook, visit www.electra.aero/direct-aviation.

About Electra.aero

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) is an advanced air mobility (AAM) company building hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplanes that deliver unprecedented performance advantages to fly people and cargo seamlessly without airports, emissions, or noise. With the EL9 Ultra Short, Electra is pioneering Direct Aviation, the next level of connectivity that brings air travel closer to where we live, work, and play. Electra's Ultra Short technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10x longer range with 70% lower operating costs than helicopters and eVTOLs with significantly greater safety and far less certification risk.

Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, with over 40 prior aircraft successfully developed and/or certified. Lockheed Martin Ventures, Honeywell, and Safran are among Electra's strategic investors along with Prysm Capital, the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), and other private investors. Electra's contracted customers include the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and NASA along with over 2,200 letters of intent from 60+ commercial customers, including both airlines and helicopter operators.

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SOURCE Electra.aero