ElectraMet™ Secures Strategic Investment from Wieland to Further Commercialization including Copper Recovery and Recycling

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectraMet announced it has secured a strategic investment from Wieland, the world's leading supplier of semi-finished products and components made of copper and copper alloys. The funds will enable ElectraMet to accelerate product commercialization including sustainable copper recycling from industrial wastewater, thereby adding a new facet to the circular economy.

The partnership with Wieland will further ElectraMet's ability to meet the growing customer demand for green solutions for wastewater treatment and the recovery of valuable resources that typically end up in landfills. Working with Wieland will enable ElectraMet to expand its reach to secure new sources of recycled copper. Wieland intends to use ElectraMet to recover copper in its own facilities.

"Increased demand and supply challenges from a decade of underinvestment are likely to drive the price of copper up by over 60% in the next few years. Securing new sources of copper that do not rely on mining in complicated geopolitical regions will be critical for the future. We are thrilled to be able to work with a world-renowned company such as Wieland to solve this challenge," said Cameron Lippert, Chief Executive Officer of ElectraMet.

"We are excited to partner with PowerTech Water on their ElectraMet platform which has the potential to be a game changer in water treatment and thereby also represents an important step for us towards putting our sustainability strategy into action", says Dr. Erwin Mayr, CEO of the Wieland Group.

About Wieland

Wieland is the leading manufacturer and converter of copper and copper-alloy sheet, strip, foil, tube, and fabricated components in the world. In response to the global challenges of our time such as climate change, digitization, and minimized draw on resources, Wieland designs its products, services, and technologies to provide sustainable and innovative solutions. (www.wieland.com)

About ElectraMet

ElectraMet delivers clean water to industrial customers with an automated, cost-efficient, and user-friendly platform. ElectraMet removes and recovers metals from water with 99% selectivity turning a waste stream into a valuable resource. (www.electramet.com)

