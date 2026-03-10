Electreon completes acquisition of InductEV, establishing a global powerhouse in wireless EV charging

This transaction combines two category leaders to simplify the transition to electric mobility for commercial fleets. Operators can now access a comprehensive suite of charging solutions for all the different charging use cases: in-road dynamic charging while driving, "opportunistic charging" or "top-up" charging during planned stops on the route, and overnight charging in depots and parking facilities. For every conductive charging solution (cable, trolley, or pantograph), Electreon has a superior, replaceable inductive solution.

Key highlights for fleet operators

Maximum operational uptime: Charge vehicles seamlessly along the route to eliminate the need for dedicated charging stops, effectively transforming transit time into 'mileage top-up' opportunities .

Charge vehicles seamlessly along the route to eliminate the need for dedicated charging stops, effectively transforming transit time into 'mileage top-up' opportunities No range anxiety : Nearly unlimited range is enabled by proper route design, even with smaller and less expensive batteries.

: Nearly unlimited range is enabled by proper route design, even with smaller and less expensive batteries. Safe and hassle-free : A hands-free charger provides increased safety for drivers in all weather conditions, eliminating the need to handle wearable cables and connectors.

: A hands-free charger provides increased safety for drivers in all weather conditions, eliminating the need to handle wearable cables and connectors. Reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) : Enables fleets to use smaller, lighter batteries, increasing payload capacity and reducing vehicle purchase prices.

: Enables fleets to use smaller, lighter batteries, increasing payload capacity and reducing vehicle purchase prices. Integrated infrastructure : A comprehensive platform that supports diverse fleets—from transit buses to freight trucks—leveraging specialized in-ground technology for every use case.

: A comprehensive platform that supports diverse fleets—from transit buses to freight trucks—leveraging specialized in-ground technology for every use case. IP leadership : Unites nearly 400 granted and pending patents, creating the world's most advanced wireless energy transfer R&D engine.

: Unites nearly 400 granted and pending patents, creating the world's most advanced wireless energy transfer R&D engine. Grid efficiency: Integrated Flow software optimizes energy delivery to avoid peak-demand charges and costly utility upgrades.

What this means for fleet customers

Existing and future customers will benefit from a streamlined technology roadmap and expanded deployment support. The acquisition secures a robust supply chain that balances Electreon's offshore manufacturing efficiencies with InductEV's Build America Buy America (BABA) compliant offerings. This ensures North American transit agencies and federal contractors can access wireless technology while remaining eligible for critical government funding and incentives.

"Together with InductEV, we have created a truly global powerhouse," said Oren Ezer, CEO and Co-founder of Electreon. "This is a defining moment for the industry. By combining our proven dynamic wireless product with InductEV's leadership in ultra-fast stationary charging, we offer powerful synergies in manufacturing and technology. We are now the only partner capable of delivering a wireless solution for every charging scenario, helping fleets go electric without compromising their operations".

"I have long believed that wireless charging is the key to redefining how fleets operate," said John F. Rizzo, CEO of InductEV. "By joining Electreon, we are combining world-class innovation with global reach. Our North American and European customers now have a clear, scalable path to sustainable, hands-free power that works at the speed of their business".

Experience the future at ACT Expo 2026

Electreon will showcase the full combined product portfolio at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas, May 4–7, 2026.

Come see us at ACT Expo : Visit the Electreon team to experience live demonstrations of our wireless technology and discuss your fleet's electrification roadmap.

: Visit the Electreon team to experience live demonstrations of our wireless technology and discuss your fleet's electrification roadmap. Secure a meeting: We invite fleet operators and partners to schedule a 1:1 meeting with our experts in advance to discuss specific project requirements, sign up here.

A unified technology scope

The integrated product suite covers the entire operational spectrum:

LINE (Dynamic) : Charges vehicles at high speeds on highways and urban corridors.

: Charges vehicles at high speeds on highways and urban corridors. DASH (Semi-Dynamic) : Provides high-power "burst" charging at stop-and-go locations like taxi queues, bus stops, and traffic lights.

: Provides high-power "burst" charging at stop-and-go locations like taxi queues, bus stops, and traffic lights. DOT (Stationary) : Delivers automatic, hands-free charging for parked vehicles in depots and logistics hubs.

: Delivers automatic, hands-free charging for parked vehicles in depots and logistics hubs. Ultra DOT (Ultra-Fast Stationary): Specialized high-power, hands-free charging for heavy-duty transit and freight, powered by InductEV technology.

About Electreon

Electreon is the leading provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), providing end-to-end infrastructure and services for shared, public, and commercial fleet operators. The company's proprietary inductive technology charges EVs quickly and safely both while driving and parked, eliminating range anxiety and reducing battery costs. Electreon manages nearly 30 projects in 9 countries with more than 100 partners. For more information, visit www.electreon.com.

About InductEV

InductEV is a pioneer in high-power, hands-free wireless charging for commercial fleets. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, the company's ultra-fast stationary systems are proven in heavy-duty transit and freight deployments across North America and Europe. InductEV's technology was named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2024.

