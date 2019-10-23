Electric and Electronic Fuses Market 2019-2025: Analysis & Forecasts by Power Fuse and Fuse Link, Distribution Cutouts, Cartridge and Plug Fuse

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric and Electronic Fuses Market by Type (Electric and Electronic), by Fuse Type (Power Fuse and Fuse Link, Distribution Cutouts, Cartridge and Plug Fuse), Voltage (Low, Medium), and Application (Utilities, Industrial, Residential, Commercial) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric and electronic fuses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to reach $5.5 billion by 2025.



Based on product type, electric fuse segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall fuse market in 2019, owing to the huge consumption of electric fuses in electric transmission and distribution networks, circuit and motor protection, and electronics sector. Also, factors such as increasing per capita energy consumption and growing investment in the power generation sector further supports the growth of electric fuse market. Also, increasing per capita energy consumption and growing investment in the power generation sector also supports the growth of this market.



On the basis of application, utilities application segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall electric and electronic fuses market in 2019, owing to the increasing investment in the electricity generation, transmission, distribution. In addition, utilities segment is also expected to be the second fastest growing application segment of the electric and electronic fuses market.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. Asia-Pacific region commanded the largest share of the global fuse market, followed by North America and Europe. Moreover, this region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The largest share and rapid growth of this region is attributed to the factors such as increasing per capita consumption of electricity due to growing urbanization and industrialization, growing construction sector, and growing demand for advanced electric and electronic appliances. Further, strong manufacturing base and rising investment for power generation and development of electricity infrastructure in the developing countries of the region also drives the growth of the electric and electronic fuses market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Pouring Investment for More Power Generation

4.2.1.2. Revolutionary Reforms in the Global Railway Industry

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Availability of High Efficiency Substitute for Fuse

4.2.2.2. Increasing Investment in Smart Grid

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. On-Going and Proposed Plans for Upgrading Existing Electrical Infrastructure

4.2.3.2. Consistently Rising Space Programs across the Globe



5. Global Electric and Electronic Fuses Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Electric Fuse

5.2.1. Market Overview

5.2.2. Technological Innovations

5.3. Electronics Fuse

5.3.1. Market Overview

5.3.2. Technological Innovations



6. Global Electric and Electronic Fuses Market, by Fuse Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Power Fuse & Fuse Link

6.3. Distribution Cutout

6.4. Cartridge & Plug Fuse

6.5. Others



7. Global Electric and Electronic Fuses Market, by Voltage Type

7.1. Low Voltage

7.2. Medium Voltage

7.3. High Voltage



8. Global Electric and Electronic Fuses Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Utilities

8.3. Industrial

8.4. Residential

8.5. Commercial

8.6. Transportation

8.7. Others



9. Global Electric and Electronic Fuses Market, by Geography



10. Company Profiles (Includes Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

10.1. Littelfuse, Inc.

10.2. ABB Ltd

10.3. Mersen S.A.

10.4. Schneider Electric S.E.

10.5. Bel Fuse Inc.

10.6. Bourns, Inc.

10.7. Schurter Holding AG

10.8. Eaton Corporation Plc

10.9. Siemens AG

10.10. SIBA GmbH

10.11. Conquer Electronics Co., Ltd.

10.12. EFEN GmbH

10.13. Hollyland (China) Electronics Technology Corporation Limited

10.14. Protectron Electromech Pvt Ltd

10.15. Xiamen Set Electronics Co., Ltd.

10.16. Larsen & Toubro Limited.

10.17. G&W Electric Company

10.18. Fuji Electric Fa Components & Systems Co., Ltd.



